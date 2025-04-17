NDMC Close To 100 Per Cent Girl Child Registration Under Sukanya Yojana: Kuljeet Chahal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Vice Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Thursday complimented the Education Department for achieving 98 per cent registration of girl students under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 to ensure the education and financial security of girls.

After a review of various NDMC projects, Chahal said he had written to the District Magistrate (New Delhi) to resolve documentation issues concerning the remaining 2 per cent of the girl students who have not been enrolled under the Yojana.

Chahal said that to achieve 100 per cent coverage under the scheme, the NDMC had organised special camps in schools with the cooperation of banks and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and conducted awareness campaigns for parents.

While reviewing the progress of ongoing development projects, Chahal reiterated that 'Viksit Bharat @2047' is a visionary initiative of PM Modi aimed at transforming India into a developed nation by the 100th year of its independence.

This initiative focuses on inclusive development, sustainable progress, effective governance, and most importantly, the active participation of youth, he said.

The directions issued by him at the meeting included the acceleration of development work. He directed departments facing delays to expedite their work and adhere to defined timelines.

All departments were directed to work in a time-bound and systematic manner, with regular monitoring, he said.

He also directed that special care must be taken to ensure that repair or upgradation works in NDMC schools do not disrupt students' learning.

Apart from the need to promote solar energy, Chahal said a survey has been ordered to explore maximum utilisation of solar energy within the NDMC area.

The NDMC also decided to expand its experiment of night sweeping and cleaning in Khan Market to other markets.

Chahal also called for improved maintenance of public toilets, directing strict and regular monitoring of all contract-operated Public Toilet Units (PTUs).

He said that there are 356 public toilet facilities in the NDMC area and all toilet facilities under NDMC are free of user charges.