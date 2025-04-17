Security Inks Market To Reach USD 4.94 Billion By 2032, Driven By Anti-Counterfeiting Measures And Digital Printing Innovations | Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rise in demand for Security Inks across banknotes, identity documents, and tax banderoles continues to accelerate due to advancements in anti-counterfeiting technologies and increasing government regulations to curb fraud. Austin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Security Inks Market Size was valued at USD 3.41 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.94 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.20% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. Download PDF Sample of Security Inks Market @

Rising Global Demand for Advanced Security Inks Amid Counterfeiting Concerns and Regulatory Enforcement The security inks market is experiencing significant growth as industries combat counterfeiting and forgery. Counterfeit currency detection has surged by 20% in the past three years, boosting demand for secure printing in banknotes. In 2023, the European Central Bank removed 376,000 counterfeit euro banknotes, underscoring the need for enhanced security solutions. The pharmaceutical industry also drives market expansion, as counterfeit drugs pose serious health risks, prompting stringent FDA authentication regulations. Luxury brands increasingly adopt security labels to prevent product duplication. Meanwhile, the shift toward digital security printing and biometric security inks in government-issued IDs is further propelling market growth. Leading companies like SICPA and Sun Chemical are advancing R&D efforts to develop more durable, anti-tampering ink formulations, reinforcing the global fight against counterfeiting across multiple sectors. The US Security Inks Market Size was valued at USD 0.52 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 0.76 Billion by 2032 with a significant growth rate. The U.S. market is driven by stringent anti-counterfeiting regulations and the adoption of advanced authentication solutions in financial transactions and official documents. The Federal Reserve reported a rise in counterfeit currency incidents, emphasizing the need for enhanced security features. Additionally, pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. are integrating security labels in drug packaging to comply with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), further fueling demand. Key Players:

Chromatic Technologies Inc. (Color-Shift Inks, UV Inks)

DIC CORPORATION (SUN CHEMICAL) (SunInnova Inks, SunCure Security Inks)

Flint Group (Security Inks for Packaging, UV Offset Inks)

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS AMERICA CORPORATION (Security Inks for Documents, UV Security Inks)

Gleitsmann Security Inks GmbH (Anti-Counterfeit Inks, UV Security Inks)

Ink Tec Inc. (InkTec Security Inks, UV Ink for Documents)

Kao Collins Corporation (Kao Collins Security Inks, Functional Inks for Packaging)

SICPA HOLDING SA (SICPA Security Inks, UV-Visible Inks)

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA (Siegwerk Security Inks, UV Inks for Banknotes)

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd. (Toyo Security Inks, UV Color-Shifting Inks)

Chroma Inks (UV Inks, Anti-Counterfeiting Inks)

Chroma Inks USA (Color-Shift Security Inks, UV-Visible Inks)

Gans Ink & Supply (Gans UV Inks, Anti-Counterfeit Printing Inks)

Guangzhou Mingbo Anti-Forgery Technology Co. Ltd (Invisible Security Inks, UV-Visible Inks)

Kao Chimigraf Si. (Security Inks for Packaging, UV Inks)

Marabu GmbH & Co. KG (Marabu UV Security Inks, Color-Shift Inks)

Naigai Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd (Naigai Security Inks, UV-Visible Inks)

Petrel (UV Security Inks, Anti-Counterfeit Inks)

Shriram Veritech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Anti-Counterfeit Security Inks, Security Printing Inks) T&K Toka Corporation (T&K Security Inks, UV Inks for Documents) Security Inks Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.41 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.94 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.20% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments .By Type (Invisible, Biometric, Fluorescent, Thermochromic, Magnetic, Others)

.By Printing Method (Offset, Intaglio, Flexographic, Silk Screen, Letterpress, Others)

.By Application (Banknotes, Tax Banderoles, Security Labels, Official Identity Documents, Others) Key Drivers . Rapid Adoption of Digital Printing Technologies Enhances Customization and Efficiency of Security Inks Production.

Innovation in Security Ink Technologies



New patents focus on inks that react to specific biometrics, enhancing document security.

Recent patents show increased investment in nanoparticles for advanced security features.

Technologies enabling color changes based on temperature variations.

Patents for inks with RFID integration for enhanced tracking and authentication. Innovations in inks that become visible under ultraviolet light for anti-counterfeiting applications.

By Type , Invisible Dominated the Security Inks Market in 2023 with a 35.4% Market Share

These inks are extensively used in high-security applications, including banknotes, passports, and product authentication labels. Their ability to remain undetectable under normal light and reveal unique identifiers under specific wavelengths makes them crucial in counterfeit prevention. Major financial institutions and government bodies are increasing their reliance on invisible inks to safeguard against fraudulent activities. In 2023, the Federal Reserve enhanced security measures by integrating ultraviolet-reactive security inks in newly printed U.S. dollars, further driving demand. Additionally, major players such as SICPA and Chromatic Technologies Inc. are investing in R&D to enhance the durability and complexity of these inks, ensuring higher security standards. The pharmaceutical and luxury goods industries are also adopting invisible inks to authenticate products and prevent counterfeiting. Moreover, the increasing use of invisible security inks in smart packaging and traceable supply chains is expected to further fuel market expansion in the coming years. The adoption of these inks across government and commercial sectors solidifies their dominance in the security inks industry.

By Printing Method , Intaglio Segment Dominated the Security Inks Market in 2023 with a 39.5% Market Share

The dominance is due to its widespread use in high-security applications such as currency printing and official documents. This printing method creates raised impressions on paper, making it difficult to replicate using standard printing techniques. Central banks globally favor intaglio printing for banknotes because of its superior durability and enhanced security features. The U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing continues to invest in intaglio printing technology for dollar bills, ensuring their resilience against counterfeiting. Additionally, the European Central Bank utilizes intaglio printing for Euro banknotes, emphasizing its critical role in secure document production.

By Application , Security Labels Segment Dominated the Security Inks Market in 2023 with a 36.2% Market Share

These labels are essential for brand protection, pharmaceutical safety, and product authentication across multiple industries. The rise in counterfeit consumer goods and the need for supply chain security have driven demand for advanced security labeling solutions. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, counterfeit goods seizures in 2023 surged by 20%, prompting industries to invest in high-security labeling solutions. Leading manufacturers are incorporating multi-layered security features, such as tamper-evident and holographic inks, into security labels to enhance protection.

If You Need Any Customization on Security Inks Market Report, I nquire Now @

Asia Pacific Dominated the Security Inks Market In 2023, Holding a 40.4% Market Share.

The region's dominance is driven by increasing government initiatives to combat counterfeit products, particularly in China, India, and Japan. China's government has implemented strict anti-counterfeiting regulations, leading to widespread adoption of security inks in banknotes and official documents. Additionally, the pharmaceutical and consumer goods sectors in India and Japan are leveraging security ink technologies to prevent fraudulent products from entering the market. Growing investments in advanced security printing solutions across industries further contribute to the region's market leadership.

North America Emerged as the Fastest Growing Region in Security Inks Market with A Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period

The rapid growth is fueled by stringent anti-counterfeiting regulations and rising investments in security printing technologies. The U.S. and Canada are witnessing increased adoption of security inks in banknotes, legal documents, and pharmaceutical packaging. In 2023, the U.S. government allocated additional funding to enhance security features in federal identification documents, boosting demand for biometric and thermochromic security inks. Additionally, North American tech firms are developing innovative smart security inks integrated with blockchain and IoT solutions.

Recent Developments

July 2023: IN Groupe acquired Gleitsmann Security Inks (GSI) from hubergroup Deutschland, strengthening its Secure Components Business Unit. This move aligns with its Digital Odyssey 2025 Plan, expanding secure printing solutions for governments and central banks. GSI's 175-year expertise enhances IN Groupe's fight against counterfeiting and document security threats.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Security Inks Market Segmentation, By Resin Type

8. Security Inks Market Segmentation, By Printing Method

9. Security Inks Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practice

13. Conclusion

Related Reports:

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market Size & Share by 2032

Ink Resin Market Trends & Forecast to 2032

Flexible Paper Market Growth Report by 2032

Titanium Dioxide Market Research Report 2024-2032

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)