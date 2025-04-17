Aqua Leisure Introduces A New Tanning Pool Lounger, And It Soars To #1 New Pool Float Item Online*

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consumers looking to make the most of summer, but lack access to a pool, beach or boat, now have the ultimate solution for that sun-kissed tan

STOUGHTON, Mass., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Leisure , a leading innovator and manufacturer of pool floats, water toys and swim gear, has launched a new inflatable tanning lounge that makes any outdoor space a day at the pool. The Aqua Tanning Pool Lounger is a cross between a recliner pool float and a baby pool, and can be used to float on water or as a cool bath to submerse within. In its first week of its introduction online, Amazon reports the Aqua Tanning Pool Lounger as the #1 new product in the pool float category.*

Available in large and extra-large sizes and in three color variations, the Aqua Pool Lounger retails for $30.00 USD (large) and is available for purchase on Amazon and at AquaLeisure.com.

The unique functional design of the Aqua Tanning Pool Lounger features the following:



Removable Pillow: Provides plush neck support for ultimate relaxation.

Ribbed Air Cushion Base: Contours to your body for superior comfort while floating or lounging.

6-in-1 Design: Functions as a tanning mat, personal pool, pool float, lake float, and even a ball pit!

Fill with Water for Cooling Comfort: Creates a refreshing mini pool to keep you cool while you tan.

Two Built-in Cup Holders: Keep your favorite drinks close by while you soak up the sun.

Heavy-Duty Soft-Touch Vinyl Construction: Constructed with heavy duty vinyl that's comfortable, cool to the touch and built to last. DUOLOCK® Speed Valve System: Inflate and deflate quickly for effortless setup and storage.



The market for inflatable tanning pools has earned a lot of attention this year, with search frequency for“Tanning Pool” increasing 80% from February 2024 to February 2025, relative to all other search terms.

“We believe the enthusiastic consumer response to our Tanning Pool Lounger is a result of the functional and aesthetic design choices we made in development of this next generation lounger,” said Greg Cattrano, executive vice president of sales for Aqua Leisure.“The sales velocity out of the gate suggests we have a winner.”

To learn more about Aqua Leisure's catalog of innovative aquatic products, visit

About Aqua-Leisure Recreation, LLC.

Founded in 1970, Aqua-Leisure is a leader in manufacturing aquatic products and pool accessories under a variety of brand names, including Aqua, Dolfino and SwimSchool. Aqua Leisure's brand pillars of quality, accessibility and adventure push its goal of providing top-tier products for athletes, water lovers, adventure seekers, children learning to swim, and more. For more information, visit

*By sales volume for the week of March 10, 2025. As reported by Amazon analytics.

