Lennox Invests In The Dallas-Fort Worth Area To Strengthen Customer Experience And Network Optimization
Lennox has opened a new Customer Experience and Training Center at its headquarters in Richardson, Texas, establishing a dynamic showcase space for the latest Lennox residential and commercial products and technology. This center includes interactive exhibits with low GWP products, Lennox Powered by Samsung technology, and advanced digital controls on display. In addition, it has state-of-the-art HVAC training labs and five classrooms, providing hands-on learning opportunities and advanced technical training to Lennox dealers. The training center hosts over 1,000 customers for in-person courses each year.
The Lennox Residential HVAC business unit is elevating the dealer customer experience with a newly modernized Customer Service Center in Richardson. The space includes interactive dashboards that showcase real-time performance against key metrics outlined in its customer charter, part of the Lennox Unified Management System. With these tools, the Lennox team can provide visiting dealers with up-to-the-minute updates on their accounts and respond to service-related questions.
"These strategic investments are a critical part of our commitment to strengthen our distribution network and enhance our customer experience," said Alok Maskara, Lennox Chief Executive Officer. "By expanding our training classrooms and increasing distribution reach, we will improve speed-to-market and drive long-term value for our customers."
ABOUT LENNOX
Lennox (NYSE: LII ) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we innovate with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at .
