Insight Partners Doubles Down On Devicie, A Leader In Microsoft Intune Management

TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Devicie , a leader in automated and optimized Microsoft Intune Device Management, today announced a growth investment from Devicie insider and global software investor Insight Partners , bolstering its commitment to providing Microsoft-first solutions for end-user organizations and managed service providers (MSPs) globally.

"Insight Partners' reinvestment is a strong endorsement of our mission to seamlessly unlock the power of Intune and ensure every Microsoft-aligned organization has secure devices and productive teams," says Shane Harding, CEO of Devicie. "This growth investment will enable us to enhance our customers' success, drive platform and product innovation, and scale our operations to meet the evolving needs of our global market. We are excited and honoured to continue this journey with Insight Partners."

Microsoft is the global leader in productivity apps, cloud storage, and security, with more than 70% of the Fortune 500 using Microsoft 365, including Intune for device management. Devicie's multi-tenant solution enables IT teams and MSPs worldwide to transition to a cloud-native state by automating the implementation and ongoing management of Microsoft Intune. With zero-touch configuration, automatic updates, application patching, built-in remediation, and enhanced reporting, Devicie provides secure and efficient endpoint management across Android, Apple iOS, Windows, and macOS devices. This results in greater efficiency, seamless security, improved productivity, and complete visibility.

"Millions of organizations and MSPs are looking to extract as much value as possible from their Microsoft investments," says Philine Huizing, Managing Director at Insight Partners and Devicie board member. "Devicie's Microsoft-first strategy aligns with a large cohort of companies looking to consolidate around the Microsoft stack, leveraging what they have while confidently managing endpoint productivity and security. We're excited to continue our partnership with Shane and the Devicie team in this next chapter of growth."

Founded in Sydney Australia, Devicie recently moved its headquarters to Tampa Bay, Florida to better serve the US market and to more closely collaborate with Microsoft as members of both its Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program and Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of September 30, 2024, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners or follow us on X @insightpartners.

About Devicie

Devicie provides automated, always-optimized Intune deployment and maintenance at scale. Devicie's approach to an optimal state of modern management – featuring zero-touch configuration, advanced security, and compliance capabilities – transforms Intune adoption and maximizes Microsoft 365 utilization, all without the workload. By fostering synergy between Security and IT departments, as well as empowering CSPs and partners, Devicie emerges as a vital asset for contemporary organizations and partners striving to streamline IT operations and amplify productivity on an international scale. Its established distribution relationships with companies like TD SYNNEX, Microsoft and Crayon make Devicie solutions easily available to MSPs, Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers and end organizations. For further details, visit .

