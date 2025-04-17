403
Serbian President Plans to Visit Moscow Despite EU Concerns
(MENAFN) Serbian Leader Aleksandar Vucic has affirmed that he will proceed with his planned visit to Russia the upcoming month for the Victory Day commemorations, brushing off cautions from the European Union that such a move might undermine Serbia’s aspirations to join the bloc.
The Russian capital will host its yearly military procession on Red Square on May 9, which will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany.
Vucic previously participated in this occasion back in 2020, before the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022.
EU foreign affairs representative Kaja Kallas stated on Monday that the Union does “not want any candidate country to take part in the May 9 events in Moscow.”
Reports indicate that Brussels officials have even warned that Serbia’s application to the EU could be jeopardized if Vucic proceeds with his attendance at the event.
“I have not changed my decision... I am ready for the whole sky to fall on my head from the pressure to go to Moscow.
Eight months ago, I announced my visit to Moscow, publicly,” Vucic stated on Wednesday, according to Serbian news outlets.
