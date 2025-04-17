Haivision Showcases Haivision Command 360 Video Wall Solution For Operation Centers At Infocomm 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Live demos to highlight cutting-edge innovations in video wall management systems, IPTV video distribution, and ultra-low latency video

MONTREAL, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, will exhibit its unrivalled product portfolio at InfoComm 2025, booth 675, from June 11–13 in Orlando, Florida.

Deployed and trusted worldwide, Haivision's mission-critical video solutions for video walls, IPTV, and ultra-low latency video are leveraged by organizations to enhance collaboration, support decision-making, and engage audiences. At InfoComm 2025, Haivision will showcase the following technologies:



Video Wall Solution for Operation Centers: Haivision Command 360, the award-winning video wall solution for operation and command centers, combines a powerful video processor, dynamic KVM capabilities, and intuitive centralized management to deliver enhanced situational awareness and real-time decision-making.

Ultra-Low Latency Live Video Over Any Network: Haivision's world-leading ultra-low latency video contribution solutions, including the Makito X4 video encoder and the newly introduced Falkon X2 mobile video transmitter, are designed for capturing and sending high-quality, live video over any network for live broadcasting and multi-camera remote productions. IPTV Video Distribution: Haivision Media Platform provides a flexible and scalable solution for multi-site corporate communications and IPTV, high-capacity live video monitoring and recording, and highly secure video delivery to browsers, set-top boxes, and mobile devices.



“From our Haivision Command 360 video wall solution to our ultra-low latency streaming technologies, we're proud to present the latest advancements in our mission-critical video ecosystem,” said Marcus Schioler, Vice President of Marketing at Haivision.“We look forward to engaging with our customers and partners and demonstrating how our innovations are transforming the enterprise and AV industries.”



Visit Haivision at InfoComm 2025, booth 675, to learn how its latest technologies can support your mission-critical video workflows, strengthen situational awareness, and drive operational efficiency. To book a meeting with a Haivision expert at InfoComm, visit: Join us at InfoComm 2025 .

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Haivision's connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. Haivision provides high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at .



