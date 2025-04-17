ATFX Marks 8Th Year Of Supporting The Duke Of Edinburgh Cup In 2025

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX proudly continued its long-standing support of The Duke of Edinburgh Cup , with the first 2025 event held at Steyn City in Johannesburg, South Africa. Attended by golf enthusiasts from various countries, this memorable event featured golf competitions, networking opportunities, and social gatherings.

The event kicked off with a Welcome Party at Nineteen by Michael, The Club at Steyn City, offering attendees the chance to network and socialize in a relaxed setting. A highlight of the event was the Golf Clinic, where participants had the opportunity to refine their skills and receive expert guidance from professional golfers.

The Duke of Edinburgh Cup Qualifier saw golfers competing for the prestigious title, with a halfway session to recharge. The day culminated in a sophisticated Gala Dinner, where participants and guests celebrated the day's achievements in a festive atmosphere.

ATFX's Commitment to Community Engagement

By supporting The Duke of Edinburgh Cup for the 8th year, ATFX reaffirmed its commitment to fostering meaningful relationships within the global community. As a company focused on innovation and client engagement, ATFX supports events that bring people together, promote collaboration, and celebrate excellence.

Through its ongoing participation, ATFX demonstrates its dedication to creating lasting value in communities. By supporting initiatives that foster connection, skill development, and personal growth, ATFX continues to empower individuals and promote positive change worldwide.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities including the UK's FCA, Australian ASIC, Cypriot CySEC, UAE's SCA, Hong Kong SFC and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website .

