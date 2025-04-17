Attentive Hosts Exclusive Event With Google To Showcase RCS And The Future Of Brand Communication

RCS Unlocked: The Future of Brand Communication

When: April 22, 2025 | 9:00am - 2:00pm PT

Where: Google Headquarters | 1600 Amphitheatre Pkwy, Mountain View, CA 94043

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Attentive , the innovative leader in AI-powered mobile marketing, will host its second exclusive event with Google to showcase the combined power of Rich Communications Services (RCS) and AI and its potential to transform the mobile shopping experiences through personalized customer engagement.

RCS messaging powered by the Google RCS platform is set to become the new global standard of interoperable mobile communications, with planned adoption by both iOS and Android hardware makers in 2025, and championed by telecom providers such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

The exclusive gathering of brand side marketers at Google's Mountain View, CA headquarters, follows a successful inaugural event held in New York City in January, where 50 brands from across multiple industries attended and shared their interest and excitement about the potential that RCS will have on marketing campaign success and helping brands cut through the noise to reach customers with true 1:1 communications.

The west coast event will include a fireside chat with leaders from both companies, product demonstrations, and product discovery roundtable discussions where attendees will discuss and ideate on the many opportunities RCS will unlock. Featured speakers at the event include:



Attentive: CEO Amit Jhawar ; Chief Business Officer Karine Terzibachi ; Chief Product Officer Nakul Narayan ; Group Product Manager, Lauren Omelchenko . Google: Director of Product, RCS for Business, Jan Jedrzejowicz ; Director, Partnerships, Communications Products, Alastair Slattery .

The event is expected to draw more than 70 C-Level, senior executive, and decision-makers from leading retail and e-commerce brands such as Skechers, Michaels, Reformation, Shoe Carnival, Marley Lilly, and many more.

The program agenda will cover:



How RCS, powered by AI, is revolutionizing brand-to-consumer communications.

Actionable insights for leveraging RCS to drive customer engagement, personalizing mobile marketing experiences, and unlocking new business opportunities in 2025.

How to get started with RCS.

Customer case studies and success stories, global adoption and use cases, retail and ecommerce applications, future vision and impact. Thought-provoking discussions, interactive workshops, and live demonstrations.

Additional information and to reserve your spot at this event, please visit the RCS Unlocked event website. Note this event is open to brand-side marketers only.

Attentive® is the AI-powered mobile marketing platform transforming the way brands personalize consumer engagement. To learn more, visit .

Google RCS is a platform that allows carriers and OEMs to build a better messaging experience using Rich Communication Services (RCS). To learn more, visit .

Press Contact:

Chris Repetto

[email protected]

SOURCE Attentive

