Mike Tyson Named CEO Of Carma Holdco, Signaling Bold New Chapter For Portfolio Of Lifestyle Brands

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carma HoldCo Inc , the parent company behind rapidly growing iconic lifestyle brands TYSON 2.0, Ric Flair Drip, Wooooo! Energy, and Evol by Future, proudly announces the appointment of Mike Tyson as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

This strategic leadership shift marks a powerful new phase for Carma HoldCo, and a deeply personal progression for Tyson himself, who has long expressed a desire to take on a greater leadership role within the company. As a co-founder and brand visionary, Tyson has been at the heart of Carma since its inception-actively shaping its identity, championing product development, and building direct connections with retail partners and fans.

“Carma HoldCo was built on the belief that powerful stories and even more powerful products can change how people connect with wellness, entertainment, and culture,” said Mike Tyson, CEO of Carma HoldCo.“This isn't just a title-it's a responsibility I take seriously. I've wanted to be more involved for a long time, and now is the right time to take that step. I'm fully committed to making sure everything we create stays true to who we are while growing in new and exciting ways.”

Tyson's appointment signals a sharpened focus on brand authenticity, creativity, and meaningful consumer experiences. As CEO, he will guide the company's strategic direction across all verticals, infusing each brand with the same energy, integrity, and ambition that have defined his own legacy.

Carma HoldCo's rise has been powered by cultural relevance, innovation, and an unshakable commitment to quality. With Tyson now steering the ship, the company is poised to expand its global footprint, build deeper community connections, and continue delivering products that resonate with today's consumers.

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire, and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo's talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture. For more information, visit .

