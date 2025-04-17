Global Survey: 76% Of Women In Tech Say Gender Bias Blocks Leadership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Report from WomenTech Network Highlights Systemic Barriers; Companion Book“Chief in Tech” Offers Actionable Solutions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Despite widespread conversations around diversity and inclusion, women in tech remain significantly underrepresented in leadership-and a new global study reveals why. The Women in Tech: Barriers to Leadership Survey Report 2025, released by WomenTech Network, draws on responses from 4,274 women working in technology across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

The findings paint a stark picture:

76% have experienced gender bias that negatively affected promotion or leadership opportunities.

70% believe promotion processes in their organizations are unfair and non-transparent.

58% report lacking equal access to professional networking.

67% cite work-life balance policies as a barrier to leadership rather than a support.

85% say they frequently struggle with imposter syndrome or self-doubt-even at senior levels.

“These aren't abstract figures-each number represents a woman fighting to lead in an environment that often works against her,” said Anna Radulovski, founder of the WomenTech Network.“We need to move beyond awareness and into action. This report is a call to tech companies to take measurable, lasting steps toward inclusive leadership.”

The report also uncovers critical shortfalls in professional development:

Only 17% of respondents report having access to robust mentorship or sponsorship programs.

Many cite exclusion from informal decision-making spaces that fuel leadership momentum.

A Companion Guide to Change

To help close these gaps, Radulovski authored Chief in Tech: How Women Are Breaking the Silicon Ceiling and Leading with Impact, a forthcoming book from Wiley (May 2025). Building on insights from the report, the book offers frameworks and strategies-including the MOSAIC Mentorship Model and the (Authenticity + Expertise) × Visibilityformula-designed to help women and their allies navigate and overcome systemic barriers.

Featuring interviews with over 50 women in C-suite and senior tech roles, Chief in Tech is both a personal and professional playbook for creating inclusive, high-performing leadership pipelines.

“If we want tech to shape the future, we must ensure women are helping lead it,” Radulovski said.“This report highlights the problem-Chief in Tech shows the path forward.”

The full Women in Tech: Barriers to Leadership Survey Report 2025 is now available for download:



Link to the book:

About WomenTech Network

WomenTech Network is one of the world's leading communities for women in tech, with more than 12,500 Global Ambassadors representing 179 countries. Over 150,000 tech leaders have participated in its initiatives, connecting a global network that reaches over 4.5 million people. WomenTech Network advances gender diversity through mentorship, leadership development, and career growth opportunities.

Ivo Radulovski

WomenTech

+1 305-449-2456

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.