STARZPLAY Partners With E& Egypt At GITEX Global 2025 To Enhance Digital Entertainment And Sports Experiences For E& Egypt Platform Customers

The partnership brings STARZPLAY's premium entertainment and sports streaming to customers across e& Egypt platforms - including Emerald, Hekaya, Super Connect, and E& Business tariffs- through an exclusive new package announced at GITEX Global 2025.

STARZPLAY, a leading subscription video on demand (SVOD) service in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has announced a strategic partnership with e& Egypt, a leading provider of telecommunications and information technology services, to offer an exclusive package for Etisalat Emerald customers. The collaboration, announced during e& Egypt's participation at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, will provide subscribers with a premium viewing experience that combines entertainment and sports on one platform.

STARZPLAY is one of the most prominent streaming platforms in the Middle East and North Africa, offering a vast and diverse library of award-winning international movies and series, along with distinguished Arabic and regional productions, making it the preferred destination for high-quality entertainment enthusiasts. Through its partnership with e& Egypt, STARZPLAY strengthens its presence in one of the region's most rapidly evolving markets, leveraging e& Egypt's extensive reach and advanced digital infrastructure to deliver seamless access and enhanced experiences to a wider audience.

Through this new offer, customers across e& Egypt platforms will have access to STARZPLAY's extensive catalog of global movies and series, ensuring a seamless and integrated entertainment experience. The package also includes live streaming of major football matches and top international sports events, offering subscribers a unique experience that brings together both entertainment and sporting excitement in one place.

This partnership underscores STARZPLAY and e& Egypt's shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions and integrated content experiences that elevate how audiences enjoy entertainment and sports. By combining STARZPLAY's leading streaming expertise with e& Egypt's digital innovation capabilities, the collaboration supports both companies' vision to enable smarter digital lifestyles and deliver richer, uninterrupted experiences for viewers across the Egyptian market.

Danny Bates, Chief Commercial Officer and Co-Founder at STARZPLAY, commented:“Our collaboration with e& Egypt represents an important milestone in expanding STARZPLAY's presence in the Egyptian market, one of the most promising markets in the region. We are proud of this partnership and look forward to offering customers across e& Egypt platforms - including Emerald, Hekaya, Super Connect, and E& Business tariffs- an exceptional viewing experience that combines premium entertainment and exclusive sports content.”

He added:“STARZPLAY boasts one of the largest digital entertainment libraries in the region, featuring a wide selection of global and regional movies and series, along with original and exclusive productions that cater to all tastes. We continue to enhance our platform's content to deliver a comprehensive viewing experience that aligns with international standards of quality and usability.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to offer real value to users through a rich mix of entertainment, drama, and sports content, all available on one platform that brings together everything the viewers in the region seek.”

Samer Mourad, Executive Vice President for Consumer Business at e& Egypt, commented:“This step extends our ongoing efforts to deliver integrated digital experiences that meet our customers' evolving needs. We're delivering added value through a unique viewing experience that brings together entertainment and sports on a single platform.

“At e& Egypt, we place great emphasis on enhancing the customer experience and are constantly committed to providing a wide range of entertainment content that caters to diverse audiences. The company continues to expand its digital ecosystem to include innovative solutions across telecommunications, entertainment, and smart services, in line with our strategy to enable modern digital lifestyles.”

He concluded:“At e& Egypt, we remain committed to continuous innovation and the delivery of advanced technological solutions and digital services that enhance the value we provide to our customers, enriching their daily lives with seamless and modern experiences. Our customers are always at the heart of everything we do, and we strive to stay close to them by offering new and distinctive experiences that meet their future aspirations.”

The E& Egypt platforms, are one of the premium offerings, providing customers with a range of innovative services and exclusive benefits that reflect a modern and sophisticated lifestyle combining luxury and innovation in every experience.

The signing agreement marks a key milestone in expanding STARZPLAY and e& Egypt's joint collaboration to enhance digital entertainment and sports streaming experiences for customers. It formed part of e& Egypt's broader agenda at the event, which included several other strategic agreements aimed at strengthening its international partnerships across key technology domains.