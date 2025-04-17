Plastic Drums Market Trends And Forecast 2025-2034 - Chemical Industry Fuels Rise In Plastic Drums Demand With Focus On Safe And Compliant Packaging
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$6.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Growth in E-commerce and global trade
3.2.1.2 Rising demand from chemical industry
3.2.1.3 Cost effectiveness and durability
3.2.1.4 Rapid expansion of food and beverage industry
3.2.1.5 Agriculture sector reliance
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Raw materials price volatility
3.2.2.2 Competition from alternative materials
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Material, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Polyethylene (PE)
5.2.1 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
5.2.2 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
5.3 Polypropylene (PP)
5.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
5.5 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Capacity, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Below 35 gallons
6.3 35-60 gallons
6.4 60-80 gallons
6.5 Above 80 gallons
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Head Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Open head
7.3 Tight head
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use Industry, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Chemical and petrochemical
8.3 Food and beverage
8.4 Pharmaceuticals
8.5 Paints and coatings
8.6 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Netherlands
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 South Africa
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 C.L. Smith
10.2 Cospak
10.3 CurTec
10.4 Eagle Manufacturing
10.5 FDL Packaging Group
10.6 Fries KT
10.7 Greif
10.8 Jiangsu Xinhuasheng Packaging New Materials
10.9 Jiangsu Xuan Sheng Plastic Technology
10.10 Kodama Plastics
10.11 Mauser Packaging Solutions
10.12 Muller Group
10.13 Nova Chemicals
10.14 P. Wilkinson Containers
10.15 Pyramid Technoplast
10.16 Schutz
10.17 Snyder Industries
10.18 The Cary Company
10.19 Time Technoplast
10.20 US Coexcell
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment