Inter Milan, Arsenal Advance to UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Spots
(MENAFN) Inter Milan and Arsenal advanced to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday, securing aggregate victories in their respective quarter-final second legs.
Arsenal, who hold a commanding 3-0 lead from the first leg, will face Paris Saint-Germain, while Inter Milan will take on Barcelona in the final four of Europe's premier club competition.
Inter Defeat Bayern to Reach Semis
Inter Milan hosted Bayern Munich at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, protecting a narrow 2-1 advantage from the first leg. The match remained goalless in the first half.
Bayern struck first in the 52nd minute through Harry Kane, but Inter responded quickly. Lautaro Martinez equalized in the 58th minute, and just three minutes later, Benjamin Pavard put Bayern back in front with a header.
However, Bayern's lead was short-lived. Eric Dier equalized for Bayern in the 76th minute, making it 2-2, but neither side could find a winner. Inter triumphed 4-3 on aggregate and will meet Barcelona in the semi-finals.
Arsenal Hold Off Real Madrid
With a 3-0 advantage from the first leg, Arsenal arrived at Santiago Bernabeu looking to seal their progression. Bukayo Saka had an early opportunity to extend the lead but was denied by Thibaut Courtois' penalty save in the 13th minute.
Saka eventually broke the deadlock in the 65th minute, lifting a shot over Courtois. Two minutes later, a defensive lapse allowed Vinicius Junior to score for Real Madrid, leveling the match at 1-1.
Real Madrid pushed for a second goal, but Arsenal sealed the win with a stoppage-time goal from Gabriel Martinelli in the 90+2 minute, securing a 2-1 victory on the night and a 5-1 aggregate scoreline. Arsenal will now face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.
The final is scheduled for May 31 at Allianz Arena in Munich.
