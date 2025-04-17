Pen Needles Market Analysis Report 2025 - Global Forecast To 2030 With Focus On Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Therapy

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pen Needles Market by Type (Standard Pen Needles, Safety Pen Needles), Length (8mm, 5mm), Setting (Home Care Settings), Application (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Therapy), Mode of Purchase (Over The Counter Purchase, Online Purchase) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pen needles market is anticipated to reach USD 3.08 Billion by 2030, increasing from USD 1.81 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.2%

The elderly population, due to factors such as insulin resistance and comorbidities like hypertension and obesity, are at a higher risk of developing diabetes. This trend directly correlates with an increased demand for insulin delivery devices, particularly pen needles, due to their ease of use and minimized pain compared to traditional syringes. This is especially relevant for elderly patients suffering from conditions like arthritis that make handling syringes challenging.

Prominent players include Embecta Corp. (US), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Ypsomed AG (Switzerland), B. Braun SE (Germany), Owen Mumford (UK), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and others. The report covers these players' company profiles, product offerings, market shares, and strategies.

The standard pen needles segment captures the largest share of the global market.

Standard pen needles are preferred due to their compatibility with a variety of pen injectors used for insulin and other injectable medications. Their affordability and simplicity cater to cost-sensitive regions and patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, among others requiring injectable treatments. The broad adoption of standard pen needles across different healthcare settings highlights their significance as a choice for patients and providers alike.

Online purchase segment to grow at the highest CAGR.

The online purchase channel for pen needles is set to expand rapidly due to e-commerce advantages, including competitive pricing, discounts, and bundled deals. Consumers value the convenience, competitive pricing, product comparisons, customer reviews, and broad product availability that online platforms provide. Additionally, these platforms enhance accessibility for remote or mobility-impaired customers by enabling home deliveries, bolstering the sector's growth.

North America experiences substantial growth.

The pen needles market is segmented by regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and GCC Countries. While the Asia Pacific region will see the highest CAGR, North America currently holds the largest market share due to its advanced healthcare systems, robust medical infrastructure, and extensive healthcare coverage. The high prevalence of diabetes in the U.S. and Canada drives demand for effective and user-friendly pen needles, positioning North America as a key market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:



Market Dynamics: Analysis of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting the market

Service/Innovations: Insights into emerging technologies, R&D, and new product launches.

Market Development: Information on high-potential emerging markets and demographics.

Market Diversification: Detailed information on product portfolios and regional growth. Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of leading companies' market shares and strategies.

Key Attributes:

