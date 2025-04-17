Pen Needles Market Analysis Report 2025 - Global Forecast To 2030 With Focus On Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Therapy
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|286
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.81 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.08 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Favorable Reimbursements in Certain Countries Growing Adoption of Self-Administration Decreasing Prices of Insulin Formulations
Challenges
- Alternative Methods of Drug Delivery Poor Reimbursement Scenario in Emerging Markets Needle Anxiety
Opportunities
- Growing Preference for Biosimilar Drugs Emerging Economies to Offer High-Growth Potential Rising Healthcare Expenditure on Diabetes Implementation of Regulations for Safety Pen Needles
Industry Trends
- Growing Preference for Safety-Engineered Pen Needles Rising Adoption of Shorter and Ultra-Thin Needles
Case Studies
- Case Study 1: Impact of Ccg-Wide Insulin Pen Needle Case Study 2: Pen Needle Design Influences Ease Insertion, Pain, and Skin Trauma in Subjects with Type 2 Diabetes Case Study 3: Dropsafe Safety Pen Needle Helps to Prevent Accidental Needlesticks After Injections
Company Profiles
- Embecta Corp. Novo Nordisk A/S B. Braun SE Ypsomed Terumo Corporation Nipro Owen Mumford Arkray, Inc. Ultimed, Inc. Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd. Montmed Htl-Strefa Allison Medical, Inc. Glucorx Limited Berpu Medical Technology Co. Ltd. Van Heek Medical Simple Diagnostics Iyon Health Medical Links Medical Products Inc. Mhc Medical Products, LLC Advacare Pharma Artsana S.P.A. Promisemed Medical Devices, Inc. Trividia Health, Inc. Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH
