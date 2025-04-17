Reconstruction In Agdam, Khojavand, And Fuzuli Follows Five-Stage Plan: Official

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts Emin Huseynov has addressed the opening of the First Islamic World Cultural Forum in Shusha, Azernews reports.

In his speech, Emin Huseynov touched upon the cultural heritage in Azerbaijan's liberated territories that were subjected to the vandalism.

"After the liberation of the territories of Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand from occupation, it was discovered that a number of cultural heritage sites were subjected to vandalism. The process of restoration and revival of these cultural and historical monuments is currently underway under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan Republic, Supreme Commander-In-Chief Ilham Aliyev," he said.

Emin Huseynov also underlined that the current reconstruction process covers Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli, and this process is being implemented according to a plan consisting of five stages in total.

"The first stage is master planning and design. We have already prepared master plans for all major cities and regional centers. After the master plans are prepared, we will accurately determine the locations of important facilities located in these areas," he said.

Furthermore, Emin Huseynov provided insight into the demining of the liberated territories.

"Currently, the area cleared of mines in the Agdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend regions is on average 40 percent. In the Agdam region, this clearance is about 50 percent, and in the Fuzuli region, 60 percent. In Khojavand, only a small part of the territory has been cleared of mines. However, the clearance phase will also reach Khojavend, where our historical and cultural sites are located," he stressed.

Shusha, designated as the Azerbaijan's Cultural Capital, is hosting the Islamic World Cultural Forum entitled "Protection and Revival of Cultural Heritage in the Post-Conflict Period."

The forum's opening session features Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts Emin Huseynov, Deputy Culture Ministers Farid Jafarov and Saadat Yusifova and other officials.

The event also welcomes international experts and specialists dedicated to the protection of cultural heritage.

The primary objective of the forum is to safeguard and restore cultural heritage that has been damaged or endangered during the post-conflict phase, while enhancing collaboration among countries in the Islamic world regarding this crucial issue.

The forum features discussions on "Practical Application of International Protection Mechanisms: Case Studies of Cultural Heritage in the Islamic World Post-Conflict."

Participants share insights into successful restoration initiatives from various countries, focusing on legal frameworks and institutional strategies.

Another panel is centered on "Reviving Cultural Heritage: Technology, Innovation, and Digitalization."

This segment is expected to explore how modern technologies, including artificial intelligence and 3D modeling, can enhance the documentation and preservation of cultural heritage.