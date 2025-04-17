Severe Thirst Becomes Israeli Occupation Weapon In Gaza

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo Feature by Wisam Abu Zaid)

GAZA, April 17 (KUNA) -- Thirst has become a threat to the lives of Palestinians since the Israeli occupation army tightened its air, land, and sea blockade of the Gaza Strip, obtaining potable water has become almost impossible.

Severe thirst has become an occupation weapon that is devastating the lives of Palestinians, obtaining it requires extreme difficulties and hardships that have drained displaced families living in tents.

The destruction of wells and water sources has worsened the severe thirst crisis, along with the Israeli occupation cutting off water lines to the main seawater desalination plants, and preventing fuel entry to operate wells or distributing water widely to all governorates.

The Israeli occupation also cut off the water line from within the occupied territories to Gaza City, which accounts for 70 percent of the city's needs, threatening the spread of infectious and intestinal diseases, which could kill Gaza's children.

Gaza is experiencing one of the worst humanitarian crises with the water shortage, displaced people can only obtain water after waiting in long lines, their suffering increases daily due to the ongoing Israeli blockade of the Strip. (end) wab