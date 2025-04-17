403
THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO WRESTLEMANIA 41 THIS WEEKEND
(MENAFN- mslgroup) All eyes are set on the ‘Show of Shows’ this Saturday 19th and 20th April, as WWE WrestleMania 41 airs live across the globe via Netflix. Taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, the legendary premium live event marks the biggest night of the year, where feuds months, or even years, in the making finally come to a head, with superstars pulling out all the stops across two electrifying nights.
From the inaugural WrestleMania on March 31st 1985, to the first WrestleMania to livestream on Netflix this weekend, ‘The Grandest Stage of All’ continues to grow as the most iconic event in the WWE calendar, with this weekend being no exception. Bigger and better than ever before, get ready for edge-of-your-seat action and a monumental lineup of unmissable matches.
Kicking the weekend off with a fiery match card, Night One features seven explosive matches headlined by CM Punk’s first WrestleMania event of his career with a triple-threat match between Romain Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk. The card also features four championship matches and two non-title matches.
WrestleMania Saturday Match Card:
• Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins – Triple Threat Match
• World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. Jey Uso
• WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair
• United States Champion LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu
• World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders vs. The New Day
• Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
• Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
Night Two steps into the spotlight with the eagerly-anticipated headliner between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE legend John Cena – where WWE fans worldwide eagerly await to see if Cody Rhodes’ title reign continues or if John Cena will win a record-breaking 17th WWE Championship in his final WrestleMania match. The match card also features another four championship contests and one non-title match.
WrestleMania Sunday Match Card:
• Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena
• Women’s World Champion IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley
• Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio
• Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
• Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre – Sin City Street Fight
• AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
Broadcast around the world, live on Netflix, the whirlwind weekend will be nothing short of epic as superstars battle it in the Showcase of the Immortals. Don’t forget to mark your calendars and stay-tuned for all the surprises WWE has in store. Can’t wait for all the action? Head over to Netflix and catch-up on every iconic moment in WrestleMania before history is made this weekend.
WWE WrestleMania 41 takes place on Saturday 19th April and Sunday 20th April. Watch it live via Netflix with Night one scheduled to begin on Sunday 20th April at 3:00AM UAE / 2:00AM KSA and Night two scheduled to begin on Monday 21st April at 3:00AM UAE / 2:00AM KSA.
