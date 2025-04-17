IUX Announces Upcoming Workshop on Enhancing IBs/Affiliate and Client Strategies Through Fundamental Analysis

IUX announces its upcoming workshop on enhancing IBs/affiliate strategies through fundamental analysis, featuring expert insights from Mr. Kar Yong Ang.

LIMASSOL, VILNIUS, CYPRUS, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IUX is excited to announce the IUX Affiliates Workshop 2025 - Global Edition, scheduled for Friday, April 25th, 2025, from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM (UTC/GMT +7). The event, which will be hosted by Mr. Joshua Lim Oon Tien and featuring Mr. Kar Yong Ang as the speaker, will focus on The Fundamental Analysis in Enhancing IBs/Affiliate and Client Strategies. This webinar aims to offer essential insights on how understanding fundamental analysis can significantly improve decision-making for IBs (Introducing Brokers) and their clients in today's complex financial markets.

In a rapidly changing financial environment, understanding the fundamentals is crucial. Fundamental analysis helps both investors and traders assess whether an asset is worth buying or selling, avoid high-risk investments, and understand the macroeconomic factors that influence market behavior. By leveraging this knowledge, IBs and clients can identify profitable long-term trends and make better, more informed decisions.

The session will explore how fundamental analysis can be used to navigate economic events like inflation, interest rate changes, and recessions. Since financial markets are often impacted by such events, IBs with a solid understanding of these fundamentals can adjust their strategies accordingly, helping to anticipate market volatility and shifts. This proactive approach reduces the risk of unexpected losses and improves overall trading performance.

Moreover, the workshop will highlight how fundamental analysis enhances risk management. Many traders focus solely on technical analysis, but without an understanding of broader economic factors, they may miss crucial signals. By incorporating fundamental analysis into their approach, traders can make better-informed decisions, avoid high-risk trades driven by emotions or market rumors, and position themselves as trusted advisors to their clients.

The second part of the workshop will dive deeper into key financial sectors. It will cover stock fundamentals, including macro and micro analysis, key financial ratios like EPS, PER, ROE, and the Debt to Equity Ratio, as well as dividend yield. For forex traders, the session will explore essential economic indicators such as GDP, CPI, PPI, interest rates, and unemployment rates. Understanding these indicators, along with market sentiment and geopolitical factors, is vital for making informed trading decisions in the forex market.

At the end of the session, participants will have the opportunity to engage in an interactive Q&A with the speakers to further explore how to apply fundamental analysis to enhance their trading strategies. The session will conclude with a fun quiz and the chance to win exclusive IUX souvenirs.

For more information or to register for the session, please visit the IUX Affiliates Registration .



Camille Jo

IUX Markets Ltd.

email us here

