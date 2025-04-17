403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea Successfully Tests AI-Based Drone Detection Radar
(MENAFN) On Thursday, South Korea announced the successful testing of a cutting-edge radar technology designed to detect drones from several kilometers away.
The Agency for Defense Development (ADD) confirmed this milestone, revealing that small drones were identified in an outdoor environment using sophisticated artificial intelligence-based photonic radar technology, as reported by a news agency.
For security reasons, specific details regarding the detection range and the size of the drones were not disclosed, adhering to military protocols.
Since 2022, South Korea has been developing this radar system to bolster its defenses against drone threats, which often evade detection by traditional optical methods. Reports indicate that this new technology is poised to significantly enhance the nation's military surveillance capabilities.
The Agency for Defense Development (ADD) confirmed this milestone, revealing that small drones were identified in an outdoor environment using sophisticated artificial intelligence-based photonic radar technology, as reported by a news agency.
For security reasons, specific details regarding the detection range and the size of the drones were not disclosed, adhering to military protocols.
Since 2022, South Korea has been developing this radar system to bolster its defenses against drone threats, which often evade detection by traditional optical methods. Reports indicate that this new technology is poised to significantly enhance the nation's military surveillance capabilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment