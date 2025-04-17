EQS-News: Avemio AG / Key word(s): Market Report/Miscellaneous

Avemio AG: ObviousFuture's CaraOne Wins NAB Show"Product of the Year 2025" Award



Mainz-Kastel, April 17, 2025 – Avemio AG (ISIN DE000A40KY59 , WKN A40KY5 ), a leading European system supplier of hardware and software for the professional film, broadcast, audio and video industries, announces that its subsidiary ObviousFuture GmbH has been honored with the“Product of the Year 2025” award at this year's NAB Show in Las Vegas. The award was given to CaraOne, an AI-powered on-premise software that represents a groundbreaking step toward cross-media content creation. Developed as an on-prem AI-powered assistant for media teams, CaraOne offers a breakthrough approach to media management and post-production. Unlike cloud-reliant generative tools, CaraOne empowers professionals by integrating AI as a supportive force, automating time-consuming tasks while keeping creativity and editorial judgment at the core. “With CaraOne, ObviousFuture delivers a milestone in AI-supported media production-efficient, secure, and user-friendly. The award is a strong signal of our group's technological relevance on the international stage,” says Ralf P. Pfeffer, CEO of Avemio AG . The latest version, CaraOne 1.4, is powered by a high-performance, media-optimized Large Language Model (LLM), which runs entirely on-premise-without third-party APIs or cloud dependency. Early users report significant efficiency gains: production times are shortened by up to a factor of ten, while maintaining high editorial quality. With ObviousFuture's success, the Avemio Group reinforces its strategic commitment to providing innovative and privacy-compliant technologies for the media industry-made in Europe.

About the NAB SHOW“Product of the Year 2025” Awards The NAB Show in Las Vegas is the world's leading trade show for media, entertainment, and technology. The Product of the Year Award honors groundbreaking innovations each year that shape the future of content creation and distribution.

About ObviousFuture GmbH Based in Berlin, ObviousFuture is a software company pioneering Resident AI-artificial intelligence that runs fully on local infrastructure. With a focus on security, efficiency, and creativity, the company builds tools that enable professionals to stay in control of their data and workflows while benefiting from the latest advancements in AI.

About Avemio AG Avemio AG is a media technology group with a focus on professional film and television technology. It is the largest B2B media technology trading group in the German-speaking market and the European Union, with a strong growth track record and annual revenue of around 100 million euros. As an independent supplier, Avemio provides content producers with products from all well-known manufacturers as well as consulting and technical support for complete production, post-production and broadcast systems. The company also develops and integrates media technology workflows with its own software and cloud solutions. Avemio went public in 2023 via a reverse IPO, followed by its rise to the primary market and admission to trading on the Xetra exchange. The Avemio Group pursues an international buy-and-build strategy and continues to expand its high-margin proprietary software offerings.

End of News EQS News Service