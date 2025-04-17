403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sehr Clean Joins Fastercapital's Launchup Program To Revolutionize Car Wash Industry In The GCC
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sehr Clean, a home service startup offering premium mobile car wash solutions, has joined FasterCapital's LaunchUp program to scale its business across Bahrain and Kuwait. The company, founded by Muhammad Baig, aims to raise $6 million to further develop its on-demand, eco-friendly car wash service that brings high-quality cleaning directly to customers' doorsteps. The startup is focused on addressing the inconvenience and environmental concerns faced by traditional car wash services while offering a time-saving, sustainable alternative to car owners in the GCC.
"Joining FasterCapital's LaunchUp program is a significant milestone for Sehr Clean," said Muhammad Baig, Founder & CEO. "This partnership gives us the support, resources, and mentorship needed to bring our vision to life at a larger scale. Our goal is to make car washing a seamless, efficient, and eco-friendly experience for customers across Bahrain and Kuwait."
Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, "We believe Sehr Clean has the potential to disrupt the traditional car wash industry with its innovative approach to on-demand services and sustainability. This is exactly the type of startup we're excited to support through our LaunchUp program. Their commitment to providing convenience while being environmentally responsible aligns with global trends, and we look forward to seeing their growth."
Hesham Zreik also emphasized, "At FasterCapital, we are focused on helping startups like Sehr Clean grow through strategic investment and guidance. Their approach fits perfectly with our mission to nurture high-potential startups in the MENA region."
The $6M in funding will be used for technological development, marketing, expanding the fleet of mobile wash units, and scaling operations across the GCC region. With a growing demand for home services in the region, Sehr Clean aims to be at the forefront of providing eco-conscious, on-the-go car care.
"Joining FasterCapital's LaunchUp program is a significant milestone for Sehr Clean," said Muhammad Baig, Founder & CEO. "This partnership gives us the support, resources, and mentorship needed to bring our vision to life at a larger scale. Our goal is to make car washing a seamless, efficient, and eco-friendly experience for customers across Bahrain and Kuwait."
Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, "We believe Sehr Clean has the potential to disrupt the traditional car wash industry with its innovative approach to on-demand services and sustainability. This is exactly the type of startup we're excited to support through our LaunchUp program. Their commitment to providing convenience while being environmentally responsible aligns with global trends, and we look forward to seeing their growth."
Hesham Zreik also emphasized, "At FasterCapital, we are focused on helping startups like Sehr Clean grow through strategic investment and guidance. Their approach fits perfectly with our mission to nurture high-potential startups in the MENA region."
The $6M in funding will be used for technological development, marketing, expanding the fleet of mobile wash units, and scaling operations across the GCC region. With a growing demand for home services in the region, Sehr Clean aims to be at the forefront of providing eco-conscious, on-the-go car care.
Company :-FasterCapital
User :- Rasha Almasri
Email :...
Phone :-971555855663Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment