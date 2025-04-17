King Receives Wyoming Governor

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 16 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday received Governor of Wyoming Mark Gordon.The meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, addressed the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, as well as ways to enhance economic cooperation with the State of Wyoming.Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.His Majesty previously met with Governor Gordon and other governors in Salt Lake City, Utah in July 2024 to discuss ways to strengthen economic cooperation between Jordan and the US in various fields.