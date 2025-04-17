Wood Partners Breaks Ground On Three Attainable Living Communities In Georgia, Tennessee And Florida

Leading multifamily developer expands its attainable housing strategy across the Southeast

ATLANTA, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily developer Wood Partners expands its presence across the Southeast with the start of construction on projects in Palmetto, Florida, Nashville and Atlanta. The multifamily communities are part of the Wood Partners' new attainable housing initiative offering upscale living at cost-effective rates.

"Wood Partners' recent expansion in the Southeast creates valuable living opportunities in the region's fastest-growing markets as we continue to deliver upscale yet attainable housing," said Joe Keough, CEO at Wood Partners. "The growth of our attainable housing strategy has allowed us to provide high-quality, cost-effective apartments where they are most needed. We are meeting this unmet attainable housing demand across our entire national footprint."

Palmetto is a 246-unit, four-story attainable development in Palmetto, Florida, featuring a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment layouts. Centrally located between St. Petersburg, Tampa, Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch, Palmetto offers proximity to award-winning beaches, top-tier medical facilities and premier shopping and dining destinations. In addition to neighborhood offerings, the multifamily community features a resort-style pool, a sundeck with shade sail, grill areas, a package room, fitness center, resident clubhouse with pool table and shuffleboards, coworking space, day office, hospitality kitchen, a dog park and an outdoor pet wash.

Gallatin , located at 1330 Nashville Pike, spans 35 acres and features 372 multifamily apartments for rent, including one- and two-bedroom units. The development will include 5,000 square feet of commercial space at the front of the property. Residents can enjoy a range of amenities, including a clubhouse, fitness center, business hub, pool, dog park, amenity lawn and for-rent detached garages. Gallatin broke ground in February, with the first units expected to be delivered by Spring 2026.

Ben Hill is a 236-unit community in southwest Atlanta, featuring a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. The multifamily community is ideally located near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Georgia's largest employer, as well as major industrial corridors, including the Fulton Industrial Corridor and the I-85 South industrial corridor. Amenities will include a clubroom, coworking space, day offices, a fitness center, a pool and a dog park, enhancing the living experience. The development broke ground in January and is slated for completion in August 2026.

Wood Partners' attainable communities are built with upscale finishes such as granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and top-of-the-line amenities. The developer saves on costs by selecting well-located suburban sites rather than more expensive urban locations, executing an efficient and consistent design and embracing minimal, yet well-done, landscaping. These savings allow for a lower price point for the renter. Last year, Wood Partners introduced multiple attainable housing communities, including Union City in Atlanta, Conner Park in Tampa, Mint Hill in Charlotte, North Carolina and Rayzor Ranch in Dallas.

For more information on Wood Partners, visit woodpartners .

About Wood Partners:

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development and construction of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 110,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $23 billion. The company currently owns more than 80 properties across the United States, representing approximately 25,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets across the country. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit woodpartners .

Media Contact

Addy Kundla

[email protected]

SOURCE Wood Partners

