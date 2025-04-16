Domuscoir® Launches In The UK - An Eco-Luxury Coir Compost Crafted For Houseplants

DomusCoir®, a new luxury houseplant compost.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pioneers in the industry, Salike, today announced the launch of DomusCoir, a new luxury houseplant compost . Crafted from responsibly sourced coir and nutrient-rich compost, DomusCoirby Salikeoffers plant lovers an elevated, eco-conscious growing medium designed to nurture both plants and interiors.As houseplants become a central feature in modern living spaces, DomusCoirsteps in to provide more than just soil - it delivers an experience rooted in sustainability, wellbeing, and design.“We created DomusCoirbecause houseplant care has become an extension of personal style and home wellness,” says a spokesperson at Salike, adding,“this compost is designed not only to help plants flourish but to align with the aesthetics and values of today's mindful consumers.”Key benefits of DomusCoirinclude its superior water retention and air porosity properties, allowing plants to thrive in ideal conditions. Crafted from renewable coir, sourced from Sri Lanka, DomusCoiris biodegradable and free of the more harmful peat-moss, while enriched with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It is easy to use, and perfect for all types of indoor plants.DomusCoiris one of many products Salikeis introducing this year in celebration of a decade since the company first launched its business in the UK. In this milestone year, DomusCoirproudly reflects Salikejourney - one defined by unwavering commitment to sustainability, innovation, and community. The parent company of co - UK's largest coir portfolio - Salikecontinues to put people and purpose at the centre of its work, leading with impact.DomusCoirresonates with urban plant lovers, eco-conscious consumers, and interior decor enthusiasts who see houseplants as an essential part of their lifestyle. Whether it's a carefully curated plant shelf or an indoor jungle oasis, DomusCoirprovides the perfect foundation.DomusCoiris now available to purchase online via with an RRP of £ 12.99 delivered for a 20L bag. Trade customers who are interested in stocking the products, can contact us via ....

