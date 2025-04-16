Domuscoir® Launches In The UK - An Eco-Luxury Coir Compost Crafted For Houseplants
DomusCoir®, a new luxury houseplant compost.
Pioneers in the industry, Salike®, today announced the launch of DomusCoir®, a new luxury houseplant compost.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pioneers in the industry, Salike®, today announced the launch of DomusCoir®, a new luxury houseplant compost . Crafted from responsibly sourced coir and nutrient-rich compost, DomusCoir® by Salike® offers plant lovers an elevated, eco-conscious growing medium designed to nurture both plants and interiors.
As houseplants become a central feature in modern living spaces, DomusCoir® steps in to provide more than just soil - it delivers an experience rooted in sustainability, wellbeing, and design.
“We created DomusCoir® because houseplant care has become an extension of personal style and home wellness,” says a spokesperson at Salike®, adding,“this compost is designed not only to help plants flourish but to align with the aesthetics and values of today's mindful consumers.”
Key benefits of DomusCoir® include its superior water retention and air porosity properties, allowing plants to thrive in ideal conditions. Crafted from renewable coir, sourced from Sri Lanka, DomusCoir® is biodegradable and free of the more harmful peat-moss, while enriched with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It is easy to use, and perfect for all types of indoor plants.
DomusCoir® is one of many products Salike® is introducing this year in celebration of a decade since the company first launched its business in the UK. In this milestone year, DomusCoir® proudly reflects Salike® journey - one defined by unwavering commitment to sustainability, innovation, and community. The parent company of co - UK's largest coir portfolio - Salike® continues to put people and purpose at the centre of its work, leading with impact.
DomusCoir® resonates with urban plant lovers, eco-conscious consumers, and interior decor enthusiasts who see houseplants as an essential part of their lifestyle. Whether it's a carefully curated plant shelf or an indoor jungle oasis, DomusCoir® provides the perfect foundation.
DomusCoir® is now available to purchase online via with an RRP of £ 12.99 delivered for a 20L bag. Trade customers who are interested in stocking the products, can contact us via ....
