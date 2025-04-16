Croatia Commends Large-Scale Reforms Undertaken By Morocco Under His Majesty The King’S Leadership

The Republic of Croatia praised, on Wednesday,“the large-scale reforms undertaken by the Kingdom of Morocco under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the renewed efforts for political, economic and social development” of the Kingdom.

In a Joint Declaration adopted following a meeting in Zagreb between Croatia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Mr. Gordan Grlić Radman, and Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, Croatia welcomed the progress achieved by Morocco, mainly the New Development Model and Advanced Regionalization as well as sustainable development in the Kingdom.

Croatia also expressed great interest in the Atlantic Initiatives launched by His Majesty King Mohammed VI for the African continent, notably the“African Atlantic States Process” Initiative, the“Royal International Initiative to promote access to the Atlantic Ocean for Sahel countries” and the“African Atlantic Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project.”

These Initiatives aim to make the African Atlantic space a geostrategic framework conducive to intra-African development, while promoting stability and prosperity in Africa, reads the Joint Declaration.

The two parties also underlined the positive and constructive role played by Morocco and Croatia in maintaining stability, security and peace in their respective regions, and their commitment to the fundamental universal principles of the UN Charter, and the need for peaceful conflict resolution with full respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of States, in accordance with international law.

In this sense, Croatia welcomed the role of the Kingdom of Morocco as a regional pole of stability and a catalyst for growth and development in Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.