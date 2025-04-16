Bear Grease - Canada's Hit Indigenous Musical Comes To NYC

Photos Courtesy: LightningCloud

Canada's Smash Hit Indigenous Musical Begins an Open-Ended Run Off Broadway on Tuesday, June 10 at St. Luke's Theatre

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A Fearless, Funny, and Deeply Heartfelt Reimagining of Grease, this“Rez-ed Up” Remix Swaps 1950s Greasers and Pink Ladies for a Cast That Proudly Spotlights Indigenous Language, Music, and Moves with Broadway FlairLightning Cloud, producer of Canada's smash hit indigenous musical Bear Grease, today announced the show will be making its New York premiere in an open-ended run Off Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre, 308 West 46th St. this summer. An all native twist to the 1978 classic,“Grease,” the production is written by Crystle Lightning and Henry Cloud Andrade and directed by Crystle Lightning – and begins previews Tuesday June 10. Opening night is set for Thursday June 19. - Tickets: here.Bear Grease isn't just a musical - it's a full-blown Indigenous celebration wrapped in leather jackets, high-octane humor, and powwow beats. A fearless, funny, and deeply heartfelt reimagining of Grease, this“rez-ed up” remix swaps 1950s Greasers and Pink Ladies for a cast that proudly spotlights Indigenous language, music, and moves. It's a cultural joyride that's as hilarious as it is healing. From the first drumbeat to the final bow, Bear Grease radiates with energy. The cast doesn't just perform - they represent. They're storytellers, comedians, and cultural ambassadors serving up traditional dance with a twist, and original songs that blend powwow rhythms with Broadway flair.At its heart, Bear Grease is a love letter to indigenous cultures, languages, and traditions, woven together with humor, music, and dance. Our cast brings traditional knowledge from all over Turtle Island (Enoch Cree Nation, Beaver First Nation, Big Stone Cree Nation, Frog Lake, Muskeg Lake, Gift Lake, Mvskoke, and Navajo Nation), and the show honors those teachings with care and respect.Born on Treaty 6 territory in Alberta, land and traditional territories of the Nehiyaw (Cree), Denesuline' (Dene), Nakota Sioux (Stoney), Anishinaabe (Saulteaux) and Niitsitapi (Blackfoot), Bear Grease was written out of necessity. The lack of authentic opportunities for Indigenous peoples in theatre, film, and TV demanded a response, and that response was this production-a home-brewed, grassroots Indigenous musical that has since grown into a touring phenomenon.Cree Nêhiyawêwin language is embedded in several songs, including Wichihin, a Cree rendition of“Stand by Me”, beautifully sung by Tammy Rae Lamouche (Rezzo). Powwow dancers bring“Bear Grease Lightning” to life with Traditional, Grass, Chicken, and Fancy dance styles. Every night, Bryce Morin (Enoch Cree Nation) moves audiences with“Hopelessly Devoted”, performed in a Round Dance hand drum style.Over the past several years, Bear Grease has performed at over 200 venues across North America - in big-city theatres, community centers, powwow grounds, and everywhere in between, proving that Indigenous stories are not just relevant - they are essential.“Indigenous peoples have been overlooked, underrepresented, and sidelined in the arts for too long. We've spent centuries hearing 'no' and being told our stories don't belong in mainstream spaces. Bear Grease is our yes.” Says producer/co-creator Henry Cloud Andrade.“This is a cultural reclamation. Broadway and Off-Broadway stages have historically been dominated by non-Indigenous voices. But when we take the stage, we're not just performing a show-we're planting a flag. We're saying, 'We're here. We've always been here. And our stories deserve to shine just as brightly as anyone else's.' Bear Grease is proof that Indigenous creators can break into spaces that were never designed for us and leave our mark in a way that cannot be ignored,” says the show's director and co-creator Crystle Lightning.“We chose Grease because of its rightful iconic position in pop culture and therefore an ideal catalyst for offering a language both Indigenous and non-indigenous audiences could understand, appreciate and thoroughly enjoy,” says Melody McArthur, who performs in the role of Sandy.The cast of Bear Grease features Bryce Morin as“Danny”, Melody McArthur as“Sandy”, Tammy Rae as“Rezzo”, Rodney Mcleod as“Canuckie”, Skylene Gladue (Nipîy Iskwew) as“Jan”, Justin Giehm as“Sonny Boy”, Raven Bright as“Roger”, Haley Robinson as“Marty”, Kean Buffalo as“Butta” and additional casting is soon to be announced.Crystle Lightning (Director) is a Canadian Screen Award winner for Best Actress in a Drama Series, 2021. An actress from the Enoch Cree Nation in Alberta, she began her journey in show business at the age of nine when the Lightning family moved from Canada to Los Angeles. There, Crystle landed her first lead role in the feature film 3 Ninjas: Knuckle Up, and has been working in the industry ever since. Lightning trained at the prestigious Beverly Hills Playhouse-Los Angeles' oldest and most respected acting school-under the legendary Milton Katselas. Her film and television credits include Outlander (Starz), Trickster (The CW), The Good Doctor (ABC), Three Pines (Prime Video), Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+), Spirit Rangers (Netflix), Fancy Dance (Apple TV) opposite Oscar-nominated actress Lily Gladstone, and Mary Margaret Road Grader, produced by George R. R. Martin. She currently recurs on Ghosts (CBS). She is set to co-direct her first feature film, Salesman of the Year, alongside her mother, acclaimed filmmaker Georgina Lightning.Henry Cloud Andrade (Producer) (Wixárika) is an Actor (“Yellowstone”,“Hey Viktor”), An Amazon #1 BestSelling Author and Illustrator (“Indigenous Legends”,“Moosebumpz”), Multi-Award-Winning Recording Artist (“LightningCloud”) and former World Record holder for“Longest Freestyle Rap” (18 hours, 1 minute, 15 seconds). Cloud is also Co-Creator/Writer and Producer for“Bear Grease the Musical”.The production features lighting design by Jeremy Echols. Additional tech team is soon to be announced.Performances of Bear Grease are on Tuesdays at 7:00pm; Wednesdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm; Thursdays at 7:00pm; Fridays at 8:00pm; Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm; and Sundays at 3:00pm.Tickets can be purchased online at

