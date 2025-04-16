Rehbar-E-Math Can Drive Kashmir's AI Shift

Representational Photo

By Rayees Yaseen

In many government-run schools of the valley, the absence of specialised mathematics teachers has led to a worrying decline in learning outcomes. The subject is frequently taught by non-specialists, resulting in poor conceptual understanding, lack of engagement, and ultimately, underperformance in examinations.

The damage is twofold: not only are students struggling, but mathematics graduates are also grappling with unemployment due to limited teaching opportunities.

The proposed Rehbar-e-Math scheme could offer a much-needed solution. Inspired by the Rehbar-e-Khel initiative that strengthened physical education in schools, this programme envisions the systematic recruitment of trained mathematics graduates as schoolteachers. The goal is to simultaneously improve classroom instruction and reduce joblessness among qualified youth.

According to education experts, a nation's“quantitative ability”-its collective proficiency in mathematics and analytical thinking-is closely tied to its capacity for innovation. Fields such as computer science, AI, robotics, and medicine all rest on strong mathematical foundations. For Kashmir to be part of this global movement, foundational learning must begin early and be handled by professionals.

The scheme outlines a clear implementation strategy. Eligible candidates would be required to hold a B.Sc. in Mathematics along with a B.Ed. qualification. A merit-based recruitment process, possibly including a qualifying exam, would ensure fairness. Selected candidates would receive short-term training before deployment, particularly in underserved rural areas.

To offer stability and career progression, recruits would receive a fixed stipend and be considered for permanent roles after a two-to-five-year probationary period, contingent on performance.

If executed effectively, Rehbar-e-Math could yield lasting benefits: improved student performance and reduced unemployment among educated youth. More importantly, it could break the psychological barrier surrounding mathematics, a fear that has silently shaped the academic choices and career paths of thousands.

The initiative arrives at a time when global economies are investing heavily in STEM education. Countries like the United States, Germany, and China are leading the charge through strong policy support and research-led strategies. Kashmir must not be left behind.

When integrated with AI, Rehbar-e-Math Scheme perfectly aligns Kashmir with global trends in STEM education. The initiative will lay the groundwork for Kashmir's intellectual and professional future.

Policymakers now face a clear choice: continue on the current path and risk deepening educational and economic gaps, or act decisively to empower the region's youth through targeted reform. Rehbar-e-Math is not just an education scheme, it is an opportunity to rebuild the region's intellectual and professional future, one equation at a time.

