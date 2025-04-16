Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Akatsiya SPG In Donetsk Region

2025-04-16 03:11:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters of the 412th Nemesis Regiment detected and destroyed a Russian self-propelled artillery system (SPG) Akatsiya in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops on Telegram , which also shared a video of the combat operation, according to Ukrinform.

The Akatsiya SPG is designed to eliminate and suppress nuclear strike assets, artillery, tanks, enemy personnel, and to destroy defensive fortifications.

The system is equipped with self-entrenching gear, allowing it to dig a firing position within 20–40 minutes.

Read also: Russian army loses another 1,050 troops in Ukraine in the past day

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian forces have destroyed Russian Giatsint-S self-propelled gun.

