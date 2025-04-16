403
SOCOMEC India And IFCCI Continue Their CSR Initiative With The Launch Of Project EMPOWERPATH
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 16th April 2025: Socomec India in collaboration with Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) has launched a game-changing CSR initiative – Project EMPOWERPATH – to uplift unserved communities. This innovative project will focus on Digital Literacy Training, Technical Skills Development, Health & Management Awareness for High-Risk Groups (FSW/HRG) and After-School Academic Support for Children of HRG & Female Sex Workers (FSW).
As part of the three-year collaboration with IFCCI, Socomec has pledged to refurbish and renovate school buildings in Noida and Gurugram. These efforts created physical infrastructures that foster a positive and conducive learning atmosphere.
On its latest CSR initiative, Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director of Socomec Greater India, said, "We are happy to collaborate with IFCCI for project EMPOWERPATH - an initiative that aligns with our mission of manufacturing of UPS and energy management solutions while ensuring that our skill development programs create a workforce that meets industry demands. By providing access to these initiatives, we are not just creating job opportunities-we are transforming lives and empowering individuals to take charge of their future. Together with IFCCI, we are helping marginalized communities unlock their potential and thrive in tomorrow's workforce.”
This project will empower 120 individuals with essential digital skills and 120 others with industry relevant technical skills to enhance employability and financial independence. EMPOWERPATH will promote well-being through behaviour change sessions, counselling, hygiene education and mental health support to 500 individuals belonging to High-Risk Groups. After school academic support will be given to 80 children of High-Risk Groups and Female Sex Workers, strengthening their educational foundations.
“At Socomec, we are deeply committed to building stronger, more inclusive communities,” said Nida Khanam, Head of Human Resources at Socomec Greater India.“Through our partnership with IFCCI, the EMPOWERPATH initiative focuses on equipping individuals with the tools they need to thrive-whether it's through digital literacy, technical skill development, or academic support for children from high-risk groups. We're also prioritizing the health and well-being of High-Risk Groups by addressing mental health, hygiene, and behavior change. With over 800 individuals set to be impacted in Dwarka and Najafgarh, this is a meaningful step towards sustainable, community-led progress-and we look forward to expanding this initiative to other regions in the near future.”
Ms. Payal S. Kanwar, Director General, Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI), said:“We are delighted to partner with Socomec on the EMPOWERPATH project, supporting education for children of High-Risk Groups, promoting health awareness, and fostering youth skill development with our NGO partner, Indian Society for Applied Research & Development (ISARD). Aligned with key UN SDGs, this initiative empowers underserved communities, creating opportunities for a brighter future.”
Together, Socomec and IFCCI are equipping individuals with essential skills, health awareness, and educational support, bridging critical gaps and preparing them for sustainable careers in an evolving job market.
About Socomec:
Founded in 1922, SOCOMEC is an independent industrial group with more than 4,200 experts across 30 subsidiaries worldwide. Its core business focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of electrical equipment, with strong expertise in critical power applications. Socomec has been present in India for over three decades, with headquarters in Chennai and branch offices in 12 locations across the country. Its two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Gurugram, Haryana, produce load break switches, manual transfer switches, and uninterruptible power supplies, demonstrating its commitment to the Make in India initiative.
About the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI):
Established in 1977, the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry is the most active bilateral chamber in India. With offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune, IFCCI represents a dynamic business platform of over 750 member companies and 17 Sectoral and Functional Committees. The Chamber offers an extensive range of business services, providing access to a wealth of people and information.
