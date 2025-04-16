403
Kuwait Cabinet Touts Digitalization Efforts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Wednesday commended efforts exerted to speed up service digitalization, procedure simplification and digital strategy implementation, citing the recently concluded framework agreement between Kuwait and Google Cloud.
This came in a statement issued by the Cabinet following its customary weekly meeting held at Bayan Palace under the chairmanship of Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah.
The Cabinet lauded the efforts of Minister of State for Communications Affairs Omar Al-Omar and all those entrusted with implementing the framework agreement with Google Cloud and launching a fully integrated digital service to register newborns through the government services app Sahel.
It said that such efforts reflect the Kuwaiti government's vision of simplifying government procedures and documents for citizens through smart technology and providing integrated online services, thus shoring up the efficiency of government performance.
In this regard, the Cabinet listened to the minister's briefing about the launch of Kuwait's first fully integrated digital service to register newborns through Sahel.
He elaborated that the new service to register newborns embraces such interconnected steps as naming the newborn, issuing the civil ID number, generating the birth certificate, adding the child to the nationality file, applying for the civil ID card, with optional steps to add the child to the food subsidy program and apply for the newborn allowance.
The Cabinet was then apprised of the outcomes of the recent visit paid by Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi to Kuwait at the invitation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and official talks held between both leaders.
The Cabinet was also informed about the joint statement issued at the end of the visit, with both sides looking into how to boost collaboration in a number of fields like energy, infrastructure, healthcare, education, culture and tourism.
They commended progress in these sectors and bilateral relations, expressing determination to enhance commercial and investment ties in the upcoming phase in a manner that achieves their common interest, it said.
President Al-Sisi extolled His Highness the Amir's efforts to back the Arab region's stability and security, mainly in light of Kuwait's presidency of the Gulf Cooperation Council this year.
They, further, underlined the significance of completing the demarcation of Kuwaiti-Iraqi maritime borders beyond the 162 mark in line with international laws and United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea for 1982, calling for respecting Kuwait's territorial integrity, it added.
The Kuwaiti-Egyptian statement noted the Kuwaiti side's emphasis on the importance of supporting UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2732 (2024) and ensuring the UNSC's continued follow-up of the file of prisoners and missing persons and the file of Kuwaiti property, including the national archives.
It stressed that the fair and best alternative after the termination of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) lies in the UN Secretary-General's appointment of a high-level coordinator to follow up on Kuwait's humanitarian and national files.
The two sides, according to the statement, underlined that the Dorra field is located entirely within the maritime territory of the State of Kuwait and that the natural resources in the submerged area adjacent to the divided zone where the Dorra field is located is fully owned by the State of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
His Highness the Amir and President Al-Sisi agreed on the need of abiding by the ceasefire deal in Gaza with its phases done through joint efforts from Egypt, the United States and Qatar, it noted.
Meanwhile, the ministers were notified of the outcomes of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah's Representative, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya to the Turkish city of Antalya to attend Antalya Diplomatic Forum 2025.
Afterwards, the ministers listened to a briefing from Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Noora Al-Fassam about the outcomes of the annual meeting of Arab financial institutions, recently held in Kuwait.
The minister stressed the significance of promoting economic cooperation between Arab countries in order to unify policies and procedures aiming at strengthening economic structures, promoting the business environment and boosting productive and competitive levels.
The Cabinet, furthermore, listened to an explanation from Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahamn Al-Mutairi about his recent visit to the Japanese city of Osaka to open the Kuwaiti pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, highlighting Kuwait's role in supporting arts, culture and education. (end)
