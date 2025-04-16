UAE Categorically Denies Reports Of Involvement In Ground Offensive Plans In Yemen

The UAE categorically denied on Wednesday media reports that it is involved in talks with the US over a ground offensive by military factions in Yemen against the Houthi group.

"Among all the wild unsubstantiated stories going around, that one surely wins the misleading-news-of-the-week award, by a wide margin,” Lana Nusseibeh, UAE's Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, said in a statement sent to Khaleej Times.

Meanwhile, in October last year, a resolution submitted by the UAE on the humanitarian needs of Yemeni people – on behalf of the Arab Group – was adopted by consensus by the Human Rights Council at the conclusion of its 57th session.

The resolution called for“the provision of the necessary support to the Yemeni government to implement its human rights obligations and to meet the development and humanitarian needs of the Yemeni people.” It called for removing obstacles to the delivery of relief and humanitarian assistance.

The resolution also reiterated the call to end the conflict in Yemen, and pursue a meaningful political dialogue for peace.