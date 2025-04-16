Arab League Condemns Plots Against Jordan, Affirms Full Solidarity

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Arab League on Wednesday reaffirmed its full support for Jordan and its efforts to safeguard national security and stability in the face of any attempts to incite chaos or acts of sabotage.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit commended the vigilance and professionalism of Jordan's security agencies in swiftly thwarting plots aimed at destabilising the Kingdom by exploiting current regional circumstances and sowing discord and unrest, , the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Also on Wednesday, Speaker of the Arab Parliament Mohammed bin Ahmed Yamahi condemned the plots aimed at undermining Jordan's security and stability.

He commended the vigilance and high competence of Jordan's security agencies in confronting and successfully thwarting these subversive schemes.

Yamahi affirmed the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with Jordan in all measures it takes to preserve its security and stability and to confront any threat to the safety and well-being of the Kingdom.

He emphasised that Jordan's security is an essential component of Arab national security, expressing prayers for the continued safety, stability, and prosperity of Jordan and its people.