Pampa Energia Informs That It Has Filed Its Annual Report On Form 20-F For The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024.

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM)(Buenos Aires Stock Exchange:PAMP) ('Pampa' or the 'Company'), one of the leading energy companies in Argentina, with participation in the oil and gas and electricity value chain, announces that on April 16, 2025 it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the '2024 Annual Report') before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The 2024 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at or the Company's Investor Relations website at . In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's 2024 Annual Report free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from Pampa's Investor Relations office, at ... .

