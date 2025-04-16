Pampa Energia Informs That It Has Filed Its Annual Report On Form 20-F For The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024.

(MENAFN
- EQS Group)
Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, 04/16/2025 / 12:32, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - 1/3 Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE)
Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM)(Buenos Aires Stock Exchange:PAMP) ('Pampa' or the 'Company'), one of the leading energy companies in Argentina, with participation in the oil and gas and electricity value chain, announces that on April 16, 2025 it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the '2024 Annual Report') before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The 2024 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at or the Company's Investor Relations website at . In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's 2024 Annual Report free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from Pampa's Investor Relations office, at ... .
For further information, contact:
Gustavo Mariani - Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Adolfo Zuberbühler - Chief Financial Officer
Lida Wang - Investor Relations and Sustainability Officer
Pampa Energía Building
Maipú 1
(C1084ABA)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Phone: +54 (11) 4344 6000
...
SOURCE: 1/3 Pampa Energía S.A.
04/16/2025 EQS Newswire / EQS Group
MENAFN16042025004691010666ID1109438100
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment