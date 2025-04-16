Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brewton Containerboard Mill First Paper Mill In The Country To Earn Energy Star Certification

2025-04-16 02:01:38
(MENAFN- 3BL) Since 2007, we've invested nearly $1 billion to transform our Brewton Containerboard Mill into a model of innovation. Thanks to modernized equipment and the dedication of our employees, we've created a cutting-edge, sustainable and safer workplace. As the first integrated paper mill in the U.S. to earn the ENERGY STAR® certification, Brewton stands as a testament to our ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Here's to continued success and the exciting milestones ahead.

About Georgia-Pacific
Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Quilted Northern®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp/about-us. For news, visit: gp. Follow Georgia-Pacific on LinkedIn, Meta, Instagram, X and YouTube.

