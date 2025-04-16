Brewton Containerboard Mill First Paper Mill In The Country To Earn Energy Star Certification

MENAFN - 3BL) Since 2007, we've invested nearly $1 billion to transform our Brewton Containerboard Mill into a model of innovation. Thanks to modernized equipment and the dedication of our employees, we've created a cutting-edge, sustainable and safer workplace. As the first integrated paper mill in the U.S. to earn the ENERGY STAR® certification, Brewton stands as a testament to our ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Here's to continued success and the exciting milestones ahead.

