GCC General Secretariat Honours Two Qatari Youths

Riyadh: The General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) honoured two young Qataris in several fields, recognizing their impressive careers and achievements.

This recognition is part of the efforts made by the GCC General Secretariat to celebrate outstanding Gulf youth talent across all fields.

Secretary-General of the GCC Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi honored Ahmed Yasser Al Nuaimi and Fatima Muhanna Al Sulaiti during the "Creativity, Leadership, Achievement" celebration on the occasion of Gulf Youth Day, which was organised by the GCC's General Secretariat at its headquarters in Riyadh.

This honour came after being nominated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, which was keen to highlight distinguished Qatari models in the fields of youth and community work.

Both Al Nuaimi and Al Sulaiti have contributed to the implementation of unique initiatives with a tangible impact on society, reflecting a spirit of innovation and responsibility and contributing to enhancing the presence of Qatari youth in Gulf forums, in line with the ministry's goals of empowering youth and enhancing their developmental role.

During the honouring ceremony, the GCC Secretary-General emphasized that the leaders of the GCC countries attach great importance to youth, recognising their crucial role in the development process and in building Gulf societies capable of meeting challenges, strengthening their identity, and contributing effectively to shaping a bright, secure, and sustainable future. They understand the youth as the pillars of the present and future, and as leaders of sustainable development.

He pointed out that the General Secretariat, with the support of member states, launched the Gulf Youth Index as a precise scientific tool to monitor the reality of youth, measure their progress, and highlight possible areas for improvement. This index represents a qualitative leap in joint youth work, as it relies on up-to-date data and statistics covering various aspects of youth life, from education, health, and community participation to employment, innovation, and quality of life.

Al Budaiwi reviewed some statistics related to youth, with the 15-34 age group accounting for approximately 36 percent of the total population of GCC countries. This represents a tremendous human resource if properly invested.

Data also showed that youth participation in sports, cultural, and social activities exceeded 40 percent in some countries, reflecting their awareness of the importance of positive interaction with their communities.

He emphasized that the General Secretariat is continuing its tireless efforts, in cooperation with the GCC Ministries of Youth and Sports, to implement programs that promote leadership, support innovation, and open horizons for young talent to achieve further accomplishments.

The GCC Secretary-General announced the General Secretariat's intention to adopt a proposal to establish a "Gulf Youth Council" in the GCC General Secretariat, with an ambitious vision to empower Gulf youth to be active partners in contributing to shaping future policies and enhancing Gulf integration, and with the aim of establishing a permanent institutional platform within the GCC General Secretariat concerned with youth affairs and being a unified voice for them at the level of the GCC countries.