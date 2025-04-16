147 Afghans Freed From Pakistan Prisons Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation (MoRR) says 147 Afghans released from prisons in Pakistan returned to their homeland on Wednesday.

Citing border officials in Kandahar's Spin Boldak border town, the ministry wrote on X the 147 Afghans, who had spent one to five days in jails, had been arrested in various parts of Pakistan.

After receiving humanitarian assistance, the returnees were transported to their respective native areas, the ministry added.

On Tuesday, about 206 Afghan refugees had returned home after being released from Pakistani prisons.

