Elphi Launches New Borrower Point Of Sale, Enhancing Its End-To-End Mortgage Origination Platform

ELPHI

Elphi expands its proven LOS with a new Borrower POS - delivering private lenders a powerful, end-to-end platform to streamline loan origination.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Elphi , a leading mortgage loan origination platform provider, has officially launched its new Borrower Point of Sale (POS), creating a fully integrated platform that combines both a Loan Origination System (LOS) and POS in one seamless solution. With this launch, Elphi solidifies its position as a modern, end-to-end platform built for mortgage lenders.

Designed to simplify and streamline the loan process, Elphi's POS enables real-time data flow between lender and borrower, offering immediate visibility into application status, task completion, and document uploads - all powered by Elphi's proprietary rules engine and automated workflows.

“Private lenders can now deliver a borrower experience that's modern, transparent, and deeply connected to the core origination process,” said Daniel Gottesmann, COO at Elphi.“Our platform was already changing how lenders originate loans - the POS makes it complete.”

Elphi's integrated approach allows lenders to manage the full origination lifecycle in one platform, with real-time updates, borrower communication tools, and task-based workflow management that drives efficiency across teams.

The Borrower POS is live and available now to all clients, further advancing Elphi's mission to automate, accelerate, and modernize mortgage lending operations.

About Elphi

Elphi is a SaaS technology company transforming loan origination into a seamless, rules-based assembly line. Built for mortgage lenders, Elphi offers a configurable platform that consolidates the entire origination process into one intelligent system, now enhanced with a fully integrated Borrower POS.

Daniel Gottesmann

Elphi

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Elphi's new Borrower POS connects lenders and borrowers in real time - streamlining tasks, docs, and communication in one seamless platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.