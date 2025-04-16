US Congressional Delegation Visits Taiwan, Reaffirms Strengthening Free And Open Indo-Pacific

MENAFN - IANS) Taipei, April 16 (IANS) A US Congressional delegation led by Republican Party Senator Pete Ricketts began its April 16-19 Taiwan visit - first since US President Donald Trump began his second term at the White House - on Wednesday as part of a larger visit to the region underscoring Washington's commitment to strengthening a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Other members of the bi-partisan delegation include Senator Chris Coons from the Democratic Party and Senator Ted Budd from the Republican Party.

The delegation will engage in a series of high-level meetings with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, and other significant issues of mutual interest.

Earlier this month, the US had condemned China's joint military exercises near Taiwan, slamming Beijing's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Once again, China's aggressive military activities and rhetoric toward Taiwan only serve to exacerbate tensions and put the region's security and the world's prosperity at risk. In the face of China's intimidation tactics and destabilising behaviour, the United States' enduring commitment to our allies and partners, including Taiwan, continues," read a statement issued by the US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

"The United States supports peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and opposes unilateral changes to the status quo, including through force or coercion," it added.

The remarks followed after China confirmed that it had conducted joint army, navy, and rocket exercises around Taiwan.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry also condemned the act and stated that China continues to escalate military activities in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region by intensifying military threats and challenging the international order and regional stability, thereby becoming the greatest "troublemaker" in the eyes of the international community.

Last month, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers reintroduced the Taiwan International Solidarity Act in the House of Representatives after the pro-Taiwan legislation stalled in the Senate in 2023.

The act "encourages the US to work with allies and partners to oppose China's efforts to undermine Taiwan's diplomatic relationships and partnerships globally," said a press release issued by the office of US Representative Gerry Connolly, a Democrat who introduced the bill.

"This bipartisan legislation ensures that we stand against Beijing's weaponisation of international organisations and in solidarity with the wishes and best interests of the people of Taiwan," said Connolly.

China claims Taiwan to be a part of its territory that must be reunified with the mainland by force if necessary. In recent years, Beijing has increased military exercises in the Taiwan Strait to intensify pressure on Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the US and its allies consider the Taiwan Strait as an international waterway and routinely send warships through the strait, asserting their influence in the Indo-Pacific region and countering the growing influence of China.