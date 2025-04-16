Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Acquisition Announcement Sparks Buying Spree For This Micro Cap


(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) It should be a big session for a %Healthcare company based out of New Hampshire following an announcement that the company will be acquired in an all-stock deal valued at roughly $103 million, according to a press release.

Seeing that the company closed Tuesday’s session with a market cap of around $53 million, it’s no wonder that traders rushed to snatch up shares of %iCad Inc. (Nasdaq: $ICAD) following the announcement, with traders currently bid for the micro cap at $3.23/share (+67.36% implied open for sellers) at the time of writing. Keep an eye on this one!

icad Inc provides cancer detection, radiation therapy and workflow solutions, primarily computer-aided detection and workflow solutions for breast, prostate and colorectal cancers. Its products include powerlook tomo detection, powerlook density assessment, and vera look. The firm has also developed a technology namely Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy system used in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer, early-stage breast cancer, and gynecological cancers.

