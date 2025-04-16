Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:40 AM EST - Rua Gold Inc : Provides an update on its gold-antimony exploration at the Auld Creek project in the Reefton Goldfield on the South Island of New Zealand, reporting improved gold grades from current drilling in diamond drillholes ACDDH026, ACDDH027, ACDDH028. Rua Gold Inc shares V are trading unchanged at $0.58.

