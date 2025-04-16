ALL-NEW 2026 SUBARU SOLTERRA EV DEBUTS UPDATED STYLING, ADDITIONAL RANGE, UPGRADED PERFORMANCE AND ADDED TECH

The new 2026 Subaru Solterra is powered by a 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery, providing an estimated range of more than 285 miles, up more than 25% compared to the outgoing model. Thanks to a newly added battery preconditioning system, when navigating to a charging station or activated by the driver, the Solterra's battery works to maintain optimal charging temperature, even in cold weather.

A new all-wheel drive system integrates independent front and rear motor outputs for improved driving performance on- and off-roads. The front and rear motors are managed with an improved controller, enabling more flexible drive power distribution and drive power control in wet and dry conditions.

The 2026 Solterra adds more powerful front and rear motors to make 233 horsepower, an improvement compared to the outgoing version. For the first time, a Solterra XT trim level adds more powerful dual electric motors that combine to make 338 horsepower and propel the Solterra XT from 0-60 mph in less than 5 seconds.

The 2026 Solterra's new high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack charges from 10% to 80% in less than 35 minutes at speeds up to approximately 150 kW. Standard NACS charging ports will allow Subaru EV owners to charge at more than 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North Americai. At home, the Solterra offers convenient Level 1 or Level 2 charging compatibility.

Pure EV All-Terrain Capability

The new 2026 Subaru Solterra is equipped with Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system for increased capability off-road. All models feature X-MODE® Dual-Mode System with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes with Grip Control and Downhill Assist Control for confidence in low-grip or off-road capability. The 5-seat SUV includes 8.3 inches of ground clearance for genuine off-roading – a Subaru hallmark and best in class among small electric SUVs.

Refinements to the suspension and electric power steering have been made for better handling and responsiveness. New all-wheel drive control predicts the load applied to the front and rear tires and optimizes power distribution and suspension to reduce roll and sway, giving a better sense of control and a smoother ride.

Improved Technology

The new 2026 Subaru Solterra adds several significant technology improvements for driver and passenger comfort. An all-new 14-inch Subaru Multimedia touchscreen with Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM compatibility quickly relays entertainment, weather, and vehicle information. New, wireless 15W smartphone chargers for the driver and front passenger are standard and rear, high-power USB-C charge points keep devices ready while on the go.

The Solterra also includes a suite of EyeSight® driver-assist technologies including Pre-Collision Braking, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitors, Lane Departure Alert, a panoramic view monitor, Emergency Stop Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, and more.

Sophisticated Styling

The front of the new 2026 Solterra debuts an all-new Subaru EV lighting signature with a six-star illuminated logo, redesigned headlamps, a new front bumper design, and newly designed 20- and 18-inch wheels. Around the back, a new rear badge, rear gate garnish, and spoiler bring a distinctive nighttime lighting presence and improve aerodynamic performance.

Inside, the Solterra's bright cabin is enhanced by a low center touchscreen and an open greenhouse for a better view of the road ahead. Metallic finishes along the dash emphasize the horizontal themes, and a wide center console creates a centralized hub for devices and personal items for easy storage.

On certain colors, the new 2026 Solterra features new body-color front fenders for a sleeker, urban look. Available 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels punctuate the Solterra's curb appeal, and available two-tone color configurations add a unique touch to the capable SUV.

Pricing and detailed specifications for the 2026 Subaru Solterra will be available when it goes on sale later this year.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. , the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" subar . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , and YouTube .

i Anticipated in 2025, date to be determined.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

856.488.8615

[email protected]

Aaron Cole

Product Communications Manager

856.488.3697

[email protected]

Miranda Jimenez

Product Communications Specialist

856.438.2820

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.