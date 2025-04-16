Organic Valley Builds New Executive Team With Long-Tenured Leaders, Embracing Cooperative Principles And Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Organic Valley is thrilled to announce Cheree Tauschek as the new executive vice president of membership. With a successful history of building high-performing teams and tackling complex challenges, Tauschek has been instrumental in driving Organic Valley's success. Her unwavering commitment and exceptional leadership have consistently shone through.

Tauschek joined Organic Valley in 2010 as a customer service representative. Over the years, Tauschek has held a variety of roles with increasing responsibilities, most recently serving as the vice president of customer experience within the commercial team, where she set the direction for the cooperative's customer experience strategy and managed methods to improve customer satisfaction. Tauschek also played a key role in the cooperative's ERP system change, adding her expertise and leadership to steering committees continuing to refine the project.

Kimberly Turnmire Steps into Role of EVP of People

Organic Valley is also promoting Kimberly Turnmire to executive vice president of people. She brings 10 years of experience at Organic Valley, a wealth of leadership expertise at cooperatives, and a deep commitment to cooperative principles featured in the UN's 2025 Year of Cooperatives. In her new role, Turnmire will lead all human resources, learning, and engagement functions, focusing on enhancing employee engagement, development, and organizational culture and structure.

Her strategic vision and innovative approach are a natural fit for this leadership evolution. Turnmire's leadership is characterized by the ability to inspire and motivate teams, ensuring that Organic Valley remains committed to the growth and engagement of its employees. She has been a pivotal force in transforming and building the co-op's people strategy, achieving critical strategic milestones, and playing a significant role in other important cooperative initiatives such as the innovation of the hybrid work policy and SAP stabilization.

Jerry McGeorge Appointed as Chief Transformation Officer

Organic Valley announces the appointment of Jerry McGeorge as chief transformation officer, a newly created role that aligns with the direction and needs of the cooperative as it explores long-term strategic planning and innovation in business practices. This new leadership position focuses Organic Valley's approach to reimagining its structure, strategy, and operational innovation.

With nearly 28 years at Organic Valley, McGeorge has been a key figure through extensive growth and change, helping the cooperative establish its AI strategy, grow through multiple organizational evolutions, and navigate years of change. As McGeorge transitions from his role as executive vice president of people into this new position, he brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the cooperative's history and values.

"Our commitment to promoting from within and recognizing the incredible talent and dedication of our long-tenured employees shows the strength and resilience of our cooperative. Cheree, Kimberly, and Jerry have each contributed significantly to Organic Valley's success, and their new roles will help us continue to honor our roots while embracing innovation and cooperative leadership," said Shawna Nelson, CEO of Organic Valley.

The cooperative continues to thrive by focusing on long-term employee growth and reinforcing the strength of cooperative principles during the UN's Year of Cooperatives.

