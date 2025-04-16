Bot Auto Forms Strategic Advisory Board To Accelerate Transformative Vision For American Logistics

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are here to not only build technology, but to be a society-changing company," said Xiaodi Hou, Founder and CEO of Bot Auto. "To do that, we need to see the world in a bigger way from a range of perspectives. These experts forming our Strategic Advisory Board will be instrumental in helping us continue our rapid development. Autonomous Trucking is a perfect example of the American spirit in action by driving innovation in the way goods are transported."

The Bot Auto Strategic Advisory Board includes:



Lt. General (Ret.) Michael D. Barbero

General Barbero's military leadership, including three combat tours in Iraq commanding large US and NATO organizations, combined with his current business development activities across Europe and the Middle East, provides Bot Auto with both logistics expertise and strategic international connections.

Thomas Feddo

Feddo has served extensively in the U.S. Government in various national security roles, most recently as the first Assistant Secretary for Investment Security at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. He currently advises startup companies and global firms on complex regulatory matters. His experience will help ensure that Bot Auto is best positioned to navigate a fast-moving regulatory environment.

Danny Lilley

Lilley's proven success in modernizing legacy trucking systems, including Werner Enterprises and Swift Transportation, provides Bot Auto with the operational expertise needed to seamlessly integrate autonomous technology into existing freight networks. Stephen Kennedy Smith

Smith brings the innovative Kennedy legacy directly to Bot Auto's mission, combining his family's storied leadership in American progress with his own track record of investing in breakthrough technologies that transform society.

Each advisor engages routinely with Bot Autos's leadership in strategic discussions in their respective areas of expertise, providing substantive input to key issues facing the company and leveraging their valuable professional networks. This substantive engagement ensures Bot Auto's technology development remains grounded in real-world applications and positive social impact.

With the Strategic Advisory Board now in place, Bot Auto isn't just participating in the autonomous revolution - we're leading it. By bringing together logistics expertise, transportation industry knowledge, regulatory insight, and entrepreneurial spirit, we're not just building technology - we're driving the future of how goods move in Texas and beyond.

About Bot Auto

Bot Auto is driving innovation on the road to autonomous trucking. Founded in 2023 and based in Houston, Texas, Bot Auto is a Level 4 autonomous trucking company focused on developing and operating our Transportation as a Service (TaaS) autonomous truck fleet for freight customers. Our mission is to revolutionize the transportation industry with our autonomous trucks, making a lasting positive impact on humanity. By leveraging advanced technology and our extensive experience in the AV industry, we aim to transform goods transportation into the future of sustainable and efficient logistics.

