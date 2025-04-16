Four Empower Brands Companies Named To 2025 Top Low-Cost Franchise List By Franchise Business Review

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are very encouraged by the feedback we received from the franchise owners of these four brands," Empower Brands CEO Scott Zide said. "Our franchisees not only believe we have a strong team culture, but they also stated that they enjoy being part of their individual brand and are likely to recommend their franchise brand to others. Enabling entrepreneurs with more modest means the opportunity to buy into a franchise system is a goal Empower Brands is proud to have accomplished."

Franchise Business Review (FBR), a research firm that conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises semi-annually in its Guide to Today's Top Franchises , as well as industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises in specific sectors.

More than 12,000 franchisees representing 125 low-cost brands participated in FBR's franchisee satisfaction survey over 18 months. The brands that were named to the list of the best low-cost franchises to buy had to have high franchisee satisfaction and an investment of under $100,000 at the time their franchisees participated in FBR's satisfaction survey.

The four Empower Brands franchisees were each surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, culture and financial opportunity.

"It's a common misconception that buying a franchise is too expensive for the average person seeking to start a business. What many people don't know is that there are very solid franchise opportunities that provide the satisfaction and perks of business ownership but don't require a huge financial investment," Franchise Business Review CEO Eric Stites said. "Approximately one-third of the award-winning brands on our list of the Top Low-Cost Franchises have initial investments starting under $75K. With financing, many can be started for as little as $20K, with a few options starting under $15K. More importantly, these 50 franchises have average owner satisfaction 20% higher than our industry benchmark, making them all excellent options for anyone considering franchise ownership."

Empower Brands, founded in 2022, is an award-winning franchise platform consisting of industry-leading commercial and residential service providers across North America. Archadeck is led by Brand President Michael Reeder, Conserva Irrigation is headed by Brand President Heather Todd, FRSTeam is led by Brand President Holly Murry and Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is headed by Brand President Rich Young.

For more information about Empower Brands, visit or call (804) 353-6999.

About Empower Brands

Empower Brands is an award-winning franchise platform consisting of industry-leading commercial and residential service providers across North America. Empower Brands include: Archadeck Outdoor Living, Bumble Roofing, Canopy Lawn Care, Conserva Irrigation, FRSTeam, Jan Pro Systems International, Koala Insulation, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, Superior Fence & Rail, and Wallaby Windows. At Empower Brands, our passion is to champion the success of our franchisees. For more information about Empower Brands, visit .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,300 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at . To read our publications, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Empower Brands