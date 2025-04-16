403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Company Karmod Expands Steel Housing Projects in France
(MENAFN) Turkish modular building company Karmod announced on Wednesday that it had finalized and delivered its fourth steel-framed residential project in Dijon, France.
The company highlighted France as one of its key markets in Europe, where demand is increasing for environmentally friendly building options.
Karmod stated that its steel housing ventures in France are part of a broader trend across the continent, with a rising interest in sustainable and modern construction alternatives.
The firm continues to position itself as a significant player in this evolving sector.
Ugur Kadir, General Manager of Karmod Prefabricated Buildings, expressed the company's ambition to establish itself as a major contributor to the European residential construction market. He stressed the resilience and ecological value of Karmod's steel-frame housing concepts.
“Our steel-frame homes offer a new vision for sustainable housing in the future,” Kadir said. “They combine structural safety, rapid production and assembly, and compatibility with advanced insulation technologies.”
Kadir also noted that using steel components plays a vital role in minimizing environmental impact, significantly lowering carbon output during both manufacturing and installation processes.
“Even after the end of their service life, steel materials can be completely recycled, contributing to resource conservation and environmental sustainability,” he said.
He added that the homes are designed to reduce energy use for heating and cooling due to their efficient insulation systems. “And since construction is carried out in modern factory facilities, there’s no pollution at the building site and project timelines are shortened.”
The company highlighted France as one of its key markets in Europe, where demand is increasing for environmentally friendly building options.
Karmod stated that its steel housing ventures in France are part of a broader trend across the continent, with a rising interest in sustainable and modern construction alternatives.
The firm continues to position itself as a significant player in this evolving sector.
Ugur Kadir, General Manager of Karmod Prefabricated Buildings, expressed the company's ambition to establish itself as a major contributor to the European residential construction market. He stressed the resilience and ecological value of Karmod's steel-frame housing concepts.
“Our steel-frame homes offer a new vision for sustainable housing in the future,” Kadir said. “They combine structural safety, rapid production and assembly, and compatibility with advanced insulation technologies.”
Kadir also noted that using steel components plays a vital role in minimizing environmental impact, significantly lowering carbon output during both manufacturing and installation processes.
“Even after the end of their service life, steel materials can be completely recycled, contributing to resource conservation and environmental sustainability,” he said.
He added that the homes are designed to reduce energy use for heating and cooling due to their efficient insulation systems. “And since construction is carried out in modern factory facilities, there’s no pollution at the building site and project timelines are shortened.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment