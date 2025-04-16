Chestnut Market Launches First Shell-Branded Store With Mashgin AI Checkout

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The quick integration demonstrates the connective power of EDGEPro devices rolling out at Shell locations across the country

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chestnut Market today announced it has deployed Mashgin's AI-powered checkout system at its 203 Greenwood Ave, Bethel, CT location. This marks the first Shell-branded store to roll out Mashgin's technology, which seamlessly integrates with Shell's payment network through the Invenco EDGEPro device.

This technological advancement represents a significant step forward in modernizing the convenience store experience. Chestnut Market recently won a Store Design Award for their Hutchinson Parkway location that features 6 Mashgin kiosks.

"After witnessing the tremendous success of Mashgin's technology at our Hutchinson Parkway location, where we completely eliminated checkout lines, we're excited to bring this same level of convenience to this location's customers," said Faheem Jamal, Director of Retail at Chestnut Market. "Retail is detail, and keeping lines short is a big one. This continued expansion demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the customer experience through innovative, practical technology."

This pilot program showcases how Shell delivers top tier service to consumers and wholesalers with industry leading technology. A key capability of the Invenco EDGEPro device is enabling options for third party POS systems to be integrated at retail stations. Mashgin's AI system and Shell's payment network are a pivotal example of delivering technological capabilities.

"We're excited to add Mashgin, one of the quickest and most intuitive AI POS options for Shell Branded locations,” said Elaine Mohr, GM of Operations at Shell Mobility Americas.“This seamless integration demonstrates the value brought to stores with EDGEPro technology as it rolls out across the country."

This implementation represents a significant milestone in the convenience store industry, combining Shell's trusted fuel operations with cutting-edge AI technology to create a faster and customer-friendly shopping experience. Chestnut Market plans to deploy Mashgin's AI-powered checkout system into additional stores this year.

“The team at Chestnut is truly exceptional when it comes to building stores that people want to visit,” said Jack Hogan, SVP of Partnerships at Mashgin.“This collaboration with Shell helps us to deliver that next level of customer experience at Chestnut Market, and we look forward to the same for more branded Wholesalers going forward.”

About Chestnut Market:

Chestnut Market is a family-owned convenience store chain operating 75 locations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Their values, friendliness, cleanliness and safety, attest to their commitment of making an impact to the communities that they serve across the Hudson Valley and beyond. Each store is curated to meet the demands of customers. They form strategic partnerships ranging from local collaborations to high-tech solutions and offer a wide selection of snacks, beverages and fresh food options.

For more information about Chestnut Market, go to .

About Mashgin:

Mashgin is the world's fastest checkout system, powered by AI and computer vision. By eliminating barcode scanning, Mashgin allows customers to simply place items on the tray, pay, and be on their way in under 10 seconds. With checkout speeds up to four times faster than traditional systems, Mashgin not only enhances customer satisfaction but also boosts revenue for retailers by reducing wait times and streamlining operations. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Mashgin is a privately held company backed by NEA, Matrix Partners, Susa Ventures, and Y Combinator.

Follow Mashgin on LinkedIn or learn more about Mashgin at .

