Von Der Leyen Says ‘The West as we knew it no longer exists’
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated on Tuesday that U.S. Leader Donald Trump’s administration is initiating “historic” transformations, urging the European Union to “play a very active role” in influencing the evolving global dynamics.
Speaking to a German publication, von der Leyen remarked that “The West as we knew it no longer exists.”
Despite her longstanding identity as a “convinced Atlanticist” and a “great friend of the US,” she emphasized that the escalating tensions between the U.S. and Europe—alongside broader worldwide political shifts—are pushing the EU to act decisively.
She highlighted that the established “world order” is unraveling, giving way to growing instability.
This upheaval, she noted, stems largely from the intensifying rivalry between the United States and China, as well as “Putin's imperialist ambitions.”
According to her, these developments underline the necessity for a transformed EU that is proactive and ready to engage on the global stage to help shape this emerging international system.
Von der Leyen also pointed to the resilience of the European Union in the face of President Trump’s assertive trade agenda. She noted that the bloc’s consistency and dependability have made it more appealing to other countries seeking stable partnerships.
She concluded by noting a “positive side effect” of the current situation—numerous discussions with world leaders who are eager to collaborate with the EU in establishing a new international framework.
She named Canada, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Mexico, and several South American nations as interested partners.
