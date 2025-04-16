403
Japan, France Leaders Highlight Free, Open Int'l Order
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 16 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday affirmed that it is in the common interest of their countries to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
During their 40-minute telephone talks, Ishiba and Macron also agreed to work closely together on various issues in the international community, such as the situation in Ukraine and East Asia including the policies towards North Korea, according to a statement released from the ministry.
"The security of the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific is becoming increasingly inseparable, and I hope to cooperate with President Macron, including in the field of security," Ishiba was quoted as saying.
Macron replied that he would like to continue developing the positive bilateral relationship between the two countries, such as in the areas of economic security, civil nuclear energy, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, further as an "Exceptional Partner."
The two leaders also discussed a wide range of economic issues in detail, taking into account the impact of the U.S. tariff measures and China's retaliatory measures against them on the global economy and the multilateral trade system, the statement added. (end)
mk
