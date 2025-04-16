The Technology Factory Ship Of Intercont (NASDAQ:NCT): Redefining The Future Of “Global Maritime Shipping + Ocean Factory”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Seamless Integration of Transport and Processing

Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ:NCT) (“Intercont” or the“Company”) proposed the technology factory ship, a groundbreaking concept of a mobile ocean factory that seamlessly integrates transportation with on-board processing. This innovative model unlocks significant commercial potential in both long-haul shipping and product transformation. By converting wastepaper into high-quality pulp during the voyage, the factory ship significantly shortens the cycle from raw material collection to product delivery-while eliminating unnecessary transportation and transshipment costs.

“At the heart of the technology factory ship is the idea of trading space for time, overlaying the logistics chain with the value chain,” said Ms. Zhu Muchun, CEO and Chairman of the Board of the Directors of Intercont (NASDAQ:NCT).“This model not only optimizes supply chain efficiency, but also delivers a more economical and effective solution for the global pulp market, and aims to explore the diversified future of the maritime industry.”









Ms. Zhu Muchun attended the discussion meeting with Jinxing Paper Industry

Environmental Responsibility and Carbon Neutrality

Equipped with advanced dry and wet pulping technologies, the technology factory ship aims to achieve near-zero emissions of wastewater, exhaust, and solid waste. Through waste heat recovery and the integration of renewable energy, it will minimise carbon emissions throughout the production process-setting a new standard for carbon-neutral manufacturing. In 2024, Intercont (NASDAQ:NCT) has announced that the company has Partnered to Launch an ESG Collaboration with Rockwell Automation. This reflects the company's strong commitment to environmental protection and its active contribution to the global green economy.









Ms. Muchun Zhu, as the representative of Intercont, signed the strategic cooperation

Agreement with Rockwell

Digitization and Intelligence

Through the application of sensors, control systems, and digital twin technology, the technology factory ship will be equipped with the ability to optimise production processes, increase transparency, and enhance operational control. These technologies not only improve precision and reduce human labor, but also lay the foundation for future autonomous, unmanned production. In turn, the Group anticipates further cost optimization across its operations.









The operations team of Intercont visited the partner's factory









The operations team held an expert meeting and visited the partner factory

Light-asset business model

Intercont (NASDAQ:NCT) operates under an asset-light model by leasing and retrofitting existing factory ships, avoiding the high capital expenditures typically associated with fleet expansion. This flexible strategy enables rapid deployment of technology factory ships near end markets, allowing swift response to changing customer needs.

The company expects to attain a scale of fleet with leased-in and self-owned factory ships in the medium term, covering key markets in Southeast Asia, China, and the United States, gradually expanding production capacity and redefining the future of ocean-based manufacturing.









Ms. Zhu Muchun attended the annual meeting of Intercont in 2023

About Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ: NCT)

Intercont (Cayman) Limited is a global shipping enterprise with plans for innovative model of ocean factory. Under a visionary management team, Intercont is dedicated to providing customers with efficient and environmentally friendly transportation solutions through innovative business models and technology.

